Edo residents excited, hail Obaseki as Benin City Mall takes shape

With work proceeding at a fast pace to meet its 2023 first quarter deadline, the Benin City Mall located at Sapele Road, is taking shape with sections of the sprawling edifice reaching an advanced stage of completion.

A cross section of residents of Benin City, who spoke to journalists, expressed delight at the pace of work and the commitment of the promoters of the project to keep to the project timeline.

A public policy expert and lecturer at University of Benin, Ikponwonsa Nosakare, said the mall would serve as an economic enabler, providing a fulcrum for other businesses in the area.

According to him, “The economic benefit of the mall is huge. It has different sections for business and leisure that would easily make the area a beehive of activities. The project is coming really well and I trust that they will meet the set deadline.”

A resident of Igbesanwan Street, Mr. Lucky Igbinoba, said the project has stunned everybody in Benin City because of its size and speed, noting that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has redefined the way big tickets are conceptualized, financed and executed.

According to him, “I am in awe of the Governor’s prowess. This project is one of those that we had written off; for many, it would turn out to be an abandoned project because, in our thinking, it started off late. But look at what we have today. This is a sprawling mall that can rival whatever you have anywhere in the world.

“It is even more perplexing that the project is to be delivered in record time. This is truly the ‘wake and see’ governor’s wonder.”

A trader, Miss Favour Amadasun, said the mall would be a rally point for a lot of people who are interested in leisure, entertainment and business.

“For the young people in Benin, it is a delight to have. We are really proud of what the governor has achieved and are excited to have the mall open.”

