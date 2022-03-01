Edo rallies religious, community leaders, others on routine immunization intensification

The Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EDSPHCDA) has urged stakeholders to join in the sensitisation of residents across the state on routine immunization intensification.

In a statement, Executive Secretary, EDSPHCDA, Dr. Mrs. Otaniyenuwa Eloghosa Obarisiagbon, said the agency, in collaboration with partners, is commencing a routine immunization intensification exercise in the state from the 1st to 31st of March 2022.

She noted that immunization is a key component of primary healthcare delivery in the state, noting, “The importance of childhood vaccinations cannot be overstated as babies and young children are among the most vulnerable groups who succumb to deadly infections.

“Immunizing children under 5 strengthens their immune system and helps them stay free of preventable diseases. Periodic Intensification of Routine Immunization (PIRI) is a spectrum of time-limited, intermittent activities/campaigns used to administer routine vaccinations to under-vaccinated populations and/or raise awareness of the benefits of vaccination.”

According to her, “It is imperative to improve on the current immunisation coverage in order to reduce the number of unimmunised children in Edo state. Upon this background, EDSPHCDA in collaboration with partners is commencing a routine immunization intensification exercise in the state on the 1st -31st of March 2022.

“The programme is scheduled to hold in all primary health care centres in the state and also at temporary-fixed posts or outreach sites.”

Obarisiagbon urged key stakeholders such as religious leaders, market leaders, elders, youth leaders, community leaders, opinion leaders and so many more to join hands to ensure that the message is passed across in their various communities.

“Parents, caregivers and guardians with children between the ages of 0-23 months should visit the nearest primary healthcare centre with their children and vaccination cards to be certain that their vaccination is up to date,” she added.

The Executive Secretary said, “In March, some PHC services such as antenatal, blood sugar check, and blood pressure will be rendered free of charge. Parents and caregivers should visit the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre and get their children vaccinated. Vaccines are safe, free and very effective.”

