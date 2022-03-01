NASS drug committee, NANDRUM, NDLEA storm Onitsha, brainstorm on curtailing hard drug abuse

The National Association of Nigeria Drugs Monitoring, NANDRUM, joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on drugs, Monday stormed Olive Guest House, GRA, Onitsha, Anambra State and brainstormed on how to curtail hard drug dealing and abuse.

The one day brainstorming, tagged,” ‘Drug Abuse And Trafficking Implications In A Developing Economy’, also witnessed award presentation to some drug dealers in the Onitsja Drug market to spur them to intensify their fight against hard drug dealing and abuse..

Speaking at the occasion the NANDRUM National Secretary and Ambassador joint committee of Senate and House of Representatives, National Assembly on drugs and Narcotics, Dr. Christabel Regan Okoye, told the participants that home was the starting point of transforming Children, just as she urged the Nolly Wood actors to refrain from producing films that might induce drug abuse.

Okoye noted that drug abuse has eaten deep into the fabric of the society, advising parents to warn their Children on the dangers of drug abuse and the need to desist from harbouring strangers in their homes.

A key note speaker at the event and liaison officer National Assembly joint committee on Narcotics and drugs, Oriasotia Idemudia, heaped blames of drug abuse on the inability of parents to train their Children.

He attributed overzealousness in quest for money which according to him could not allow parents to stay at home and train their Children, saying that, “money is good but has caused more harm than good to the society.”

” We all failed to control our Children because we are pursuing money. We worship money too much to the extent that nobody queries how money was made. The root cause of criminalities in the society is money” he stated.

In his speech, the deputy zonal commander National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) zone L, Mrs. Nneka Okafor, unequivocally stated that Methamphetamine( Mkpulummili ) has devastated youths and work force of the Nation, pointing out that all hands should be on deck to fight the monster in the society.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Emma Ogbuanya of Police Operation department Awka, explained that “the incessant activities of boko Harram, kidnapping and terrorist attacks are acted under the influence of drug abuse.”.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of awards to some drug dealers by Okoye that included, Sunday Ogbonna, Ibeson, Ezekwueme Anthony and Emecheta Obinwa.

Okoye remanded them that the award was to encourage them to aid in the sensitization of inherent danger in drug abuse and trafficking.