Edo needs a shepherd governor to tackle Economic Challenges of the state – Labour Party Chair, Abure

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Comrade Barrister Julius Abure has advocated for a shepherd Governor ahead of 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo state, saying it is only a servant leader that can liberate the state from her man made affliction and regrettable poverty.

Abure made the assertion while delivering his speech on the occasion of a Colloquium and Hall of Fame Award event in his Honour, by Edo Policy Round Table, in association with Mudiame University, Irrua, at Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre.

Abure lamented the numerous challenges facing the state and the hardship people have had to go through, but said that having a leader with a good heart, who feels the plights of the people, will be a solution to these challenges.

He assured the people of Edo state, that the Labour Party is poised to present to them, a worthy candidate, who will lead them aright and bring the much needed change to the state.

Abure said, “The numerous challenges of the country and of our dear state is, no doubt, as a result of poor leadership. This is the consensus amongst scholars, academia and even the politicians themselves.

“Luckily democracy as a form of government gives us an opportunity to periodically elect those who will run the affairs of government. Hence, we cannot afford to make another mistake in Edo 2024.

“We have just concluded the so-called 2023 general election which again failed to meet the general expectations of the people of Nigeria. Edo State governorship election will hold in September next year based on the timetable released by INEC.

“As a people who have suffered bad leadership and mismanagement, we must make the right choice this time around in order to have a better state that we can all be proud of.

“I believe Edo people need what I can call or term a Shepherd Governor, who is committed to the flock and one responsible for guiding them and attending to their needs,

“He must be selfless and ready to take risks and make personal sacrifices at all times in the interest and well-being of Edo people. He must be ready to be in the front to find solutions to the plethora of challenges confronting the state.

“We no longer want a governor who would lament like the followers over the challenges of the state.

” Labour Party is ready to provide such a governor for next year’s election and we expect our people to do the needful.

“We need a Bridge-Builder governor to be elected next year. He must have the capacity to bring all shades of persons together in order to achieve the objectives of developing the state. He should be a unifier governor” he said

Abure further emphasized the five cardinal goals of the Labour Party toward societal stability which includes wealth creation and poverty eradication; Security, proper local government administration, productive education, healthcare delivery system as well as infrastructural development as the only panaceas to reclaim Edo from the precipice.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng