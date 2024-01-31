Ecobank Nigeria launches MySME growth series 

….Set to empower over 1m SMEs

COMFORT EKELEME, BSINESS EDITOR

Ecobank Nigeria has launched an innovative training program targeted at empowering operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Through the initiative, titled MySME Growth Series, the Bank will train over 1 million SME operators across the country in 2024.

Announcing the programme in Lagos, Osahon Akpata, Head, SME & Partnerships, Ecobank Nigeria, said the empowerment program is line with the Bank’s commitment to power the success of SMEs in different sectors of the economy.

“Ecobank aims to train 1 million SMEs in Nigeria to improve their capabilities and stimulate growth. We are launching the first phase of our training program – MySME Growth series, a selection of virtual bootcamps led by facilitators who are experts in their fields. SMEs are the growth engine of Nigeria’s economy contributing almost 50per cent of Gross Domestic Prodct (GDP) and 90per cent of jobs. As a bank that is growth focused, Ecobank is committed to the success of SMEs in different sectors of the economy,” he said.

Further, he disclosed that with an overall theme of “Scaling up your SME in 2024”, the first weekly MySME Growth webinar series will hold on Thursday, February 1 with a focus on ‘Growing your business online’ and would be facilitated by Ijeoma Arum, Chief Commercial Officer, Jumia Nigeria.

He noted that the webinar will hold every Thursday throughout the year.

In addition, Mr. Akpata explained that the series will dwell on various topics that cover key areas of concern for small businesses such as accounting, credit, sales & marketing, taxation and inventory management, adding that the Bank is also planning to launch an SME Mentorship program to collaborate with successful entrepreneurs.

“We will also equip SMEs with tools to help their business such as budget templates, calculators for simulating scenarios and links to government forms. They will be trained on resources for starting a business including how to register, statistics for various industries and geographies and key points to consider when running a business. We will also provide articles on key topics including tips to increase sales, advertising ideas, business management practices, case studies and guides to leveraging technology, amongst others,” he enthused.