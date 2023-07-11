Ebuka Nwokeji a 16-Year-Old Nigerian shines at the Int’l stage

The incredible journey of 16-year-old athlete Ebuka Nwokeji, young talent who is making Nigeria proud on the international stage.

With his recent selection by England Athletics to represent England in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Trinidad & Tobago.

British born, Nigerian U17 athletics star, Ebuka has a unique story that transcends borders. Having attended part of his primary and secondary education both in Nigeria and the UK, he was able to experience the best of both worlds. From a young age, he showcased his exceptional athletic abilities, leaving an indelible mark as a sprinting sensation in both countries. Winning almost every race he competed in, Ebuka was quickly recognized as an exceptional talent, catching the attention of the athletics community

Today, Ebuka stands proudly among a wave of athletes of Nigerian descent who are dominating the UK athletics scene. With his speed, determination, and unwavering commitment to excellence, he has consistently emerged victorious, smashing records along the way. His outstanding performances and consistent track record have earned him a well-deserved spot representing England at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago in August 2023.

Ebuka’s rankings in 2023 are a testament to his remarkable talent and dedication. In the UK rankings, he holds the top spot for the U17m 100m event with an impressive personal best time of 10.50 seconds (Power of 10). Additionally, he ranks third in the UK for the U17m 200m event with a personal best time of 21.36 seconds. These exceptional rankings place him among the elite athletes in his age category, not only in the UK but also in Europe, where he holds a commendable sixth position in the U18 category for 100m events according to World Athletics.

His achievements in 2023 alone speak volumes about his talent and potential. Selected to represent England in the prestigious Commonwealth Youth Games, scheduled from July 4th to July 11th, Ebuka has the chance to compete against the best young athletes from Commonwealth nations. This is a momentous opportunity for him to showcase his abilities, make his mark on the international stage, and inspire young Nigerians with his athletic journeys.

Furthermore, Ebuka’s recent feat of breaking the Middlesex County record in the U17m category is particularly noteworthy. This record, which had stood for 41 years, was previously held by Ade Mafe, the youngest Briton to have ever participated in the Olympics. Ebuka’s achievement not only demonstrates his exceptional talent but also highlights his potential to leave a lasting legacy in the world of athletics.

As Ebuka prepares to represent England in the Commonwealth Games, his journey serves as an inspiration to Nigerians both at home and abroad. He embodies the spirit of perseverance, determination, and resilience that defines Nigerian athletes who have made their mark on the global stage.

