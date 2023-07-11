World Population Day: Bauchi govt urged to purchase child birth spacing commodities 

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

In order to meet the unmatched growing demand for child birth spacing services in the state, an Advocacy Core Group on Childbirth Spacing (ACG) has called on the Bauchi State Government to begin the purchase for child birth spacing services commodities to reduce the unmet needs of women of reproductive age .

The call was made by the group while briefing journalists on the commemoration of the World Population Day 2023 with theme: “Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality: Lifting the Voices of Women and Girls to Unlock our World’s Infinite Possibilities” in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Sheikh Musa Dan’ Azumi Tafawa Balewa stressed the need for all to stand with women and girls in fighting for their reproductive rights.

According to him, ” We must unite once more and spread awareness, speak up and talk about the importance of child birth spacing with everyone around us”.

In 2018 NDHS data ,according to him, revealed that the fertility rate in Bauchi is put at 7.2 of children per woman, that is a woman will have 7 to 8 children in her life time is against the national figure of 5.3 or 5 children per woman is a population concern.

He added, “this is partly due to the fact that women (that carry the burden of pregnancy and childbirth) most times cannot exercise their reproductive rights to make decisions on when to have children.

“With the recent happenings in the state, it has shown that there is increased demand for child birth spacing services with no corresponding supply of modern contraception methods which if left unchecked may lead to population explosion in the state”.

According to the text, “halfway to the 2030 deadline, the Sustainable Development Goals are dangerously off-track. With this, gender equality is far away from us. Progress on maternal health and access to family planning has been glacial.”

This year’s World Population Day focuses on unleashing the power of gender equality; gender-based discrimination harms everyone— women, girls, men and boys; investing in women uplifts all people, communities and countries; advancing gender equality, improving maternal health and empowering women to make their own reproductive choices are both essential in themselves, and central to achieving all the SDGs.

They stressed that empowering women and girls, including education and access to modern contraception will help to support them in their aspirations — and to chart the path of their own lives stressing.

“The population of Nigeria is growing and Bauchi State is not left behind so we need to celebrate this day keeping in mind how many people the world can contain.

“Governments must fortify the rights of women and girls to ensure a more inclusive and resilient global population”, he added

Balewa said that, “Imagine a world where everyone – all 8 billion of us – has a future bursting with promise and potential. Now open your eyes to the current reality that 4 billion women and girls – half of humanity – face discrimination solely based on their gender.”

Speaking also, UNFPA stated that 30 years ago, at the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), it was set out to achieve a world in which people lived longer, healthier lives and enjoyed more rights and choices than ever before.

“This vision has become a reality for many; in fact, the human population is at its highest number ever, thanks in large part to improvements in health care and increased longevity. Yet, as we celebrate the progress that has been made, we must also recognize that for millions, even billions, of others this promise remains out of reach,” the organisation added.

According to the body , “This World Population Day is a reminder that we can achieve the prosperous, peaceful and sustainable future envisioned by the ICPD and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development if we harness the power of every human being on the planet.

“When we unlock the full potential of women and girls – encouraging and nurturing their desires for their lives, their families and their careers – we galvanize half the leadership, ideas, innovation, and creativity to better society.”

UNFPA added,

“realizing sexual and reproductive health and rights for all is the foundation for gender equality, dignity and opportunity. Nevertheless, over 40 per cent of women around the world cannot exercise their right to make decisions as fundamental as whether or not to have children. Empowering women and girls, including through education and access to modern contraception, helps to support them in their aspirations — and to chart the path of their own lives,”

It stressed that advancing gender equality is a crosscutting solution to many population concerns. In ageing societies that worry about labour productivity, achieving gender parity in the workforce is the most effective way to improve output and income growth.

