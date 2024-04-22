EBSU confers award of honorary degrees to Sanusi, Umahi, Anyim, Elumelu as 9727 graduands convocate.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

Other awardees by the University include the former Senate President, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, doctor of law, an industrialist, Chief Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, doctor of Entrepreneurship and former vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Fidelis Ogah who bagged professor Emeritus.

Conferring the honorary awards to the awardees, the vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chigozie Ogbuu said that the awards are according to the provisions of the University status and approval of the Senate that certain individuals who have distiqushed themselves in their services to the nation be recognized.

Ogbuu said that inadequate funding has been the greatest challenge of EBSU, but with their incumbent visitor’s increase in the subvention and reduction of state tax, they have been able to pay staff monthly salaries up to March 2024.

He disclosed that the combined convocation covers graduands from 2019 — 2022 with the total number of 9,727 graduands with 8278 first degree, 173 postgraduates, 605 masters and 498 Ph. D

The vice Chancellor also said that 90 bagged first class, 2061 made second class upper, 2003 had second class lower while 2788 made third class and 70 pass.

He commended the graduands and their parents/guardians whom he said have sacrificed to give their children a university education and charged the ambassadors to be good ambassadors of their alma mata and wish them success in all their endeavors.

In his remarks, the pro – Chancellor and Chairman of the council, Very Rev. Fr. Dr Abraham Nwali described the convocation as a stock taking day for the University, of her challenges for the past years and to define their course of action for the future.

