Ebonyi to produce 5,000 masters, doctorate degree holders in 4 years —Gov

.Approves scholarship for 1000 indigens

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

Ebonyi state governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru said the targets of his administration is to produce a minimum of 5000 masters and Doctorate degree holders before he leaves office in 2031

Nwifuru made this disclosure during the event of his one year in office anniversary speech at the Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium in Abakaliki Ebonyi state capital.

He announced that he has approved automatic employment for Ebonyi state indegenes with first class honours degree to lecture in the state University, adding that same gesture has been extended to non indegenes with first class honours degree from Ebonyi state University.

The governor disclosed that he has approved the scholarship of 1000 Ebonyians to pursue their postgraduate program within and outside NIgeria and out of the number, 300 of them will soon depart NIgeria to countries of their choices for masters and PhDs while the rest will study in Nigeria universities of their choices.

He disclosed that his administration evolved a multi dimensional approach for further development of their education industry which includes the development of infrastructure, capacity building for their teaching and non teaching staff of Ebonyi state University.

Other measures according to him are resolution of industrial crisis in that sector and sponsoring of their stakeholders in education to undertake a tour of University of Salford, University of Rwanda and other universities in Germany to understudy their policies and programmes for replications in their tertiary institutions.

He assured that Ebonyi State under his watch would become the Education Capital of the Country, saying the state has evolved a multi-dimensional approach for further development of the educational industry.

“We sponsored our stakeholders in education to undertake a tour of University of Salford, University of Rwanda and other Universities in Germany to understudy their policies and programs for replication in our tertiary institutions, increase of the University’s monthly subvention, from 200 million monthly to 280 Millon Naira monthly, same Ebonyi State College of Education.”

“Besides the declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector when I was sworn in, we have decided to establish model 3 schools in each of the 13 local government areas in the state.

“Our intention is to deploy beneficiaries of our post graduate scholarship scheme to teach in our model primary and secondary schools. Their renumeration will be the same as their counterparts in tertiary institutions. We will ensure that all the public schools are properly repositioned to compete and overtake private schools within the next two years.

“We placed a premium on the provision of conducive environment for our children and wards. As I speak we have concluded modalities to not only renovate but also reconstruct all public schools fitted with modern buildings, furniture, halls, and modern toilet facilities across the three senatorial districts of our dear state.”