Ebonyi LG Polls: APC elects 13 Chairmanship/171 Councillorship Candidates.

As PDP calls for shift of election

By Clement Nnachi ( abakaliki)

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Ebonyi State, at the weekend elected 13 Chairmanship and 171 Ward Councillorship candidates through delegate primary, to contest the Local Government election scheduled to hold on July 30th 2022.

In a related development , the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) Mr Toochukwu Okorie, has urged the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), to consider shifting the polls insisting that the party was not comfortable with promptness of time.

According to Chief Okorie, “the 30 Days notice was just inadequate for

the election, hence the appeal to (EBSIEC) to shift the election.

The primaries followed the release of the time-table for the election by the State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC).

The 13 Local Government Areas where the primaries took place included Abakaliki, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Izzi, Ikwo, Ishielu, Onicha, Ohaozara, Ezza North, Ezza South, Ohaukwu, Ivo and Ebonyi respectively.

Addressing delegates at Afikpo, the headquarters of Afikpo North Local Area, the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee in the council Chief Sunday Inyimah, expressed happiness at the turn-out of delegates in the election.

He declared Mr Uchenna Ibiam winner of the Chairmanship primary for Afikpo North having been over-whelming elected by the delegates.

Chief Inyimah urged the people of Afikpo North to vote for Hon Ibiam in the forthcoming Council election.

Responding, the APC Chairmanship Candidate for Afikpo North Mr Uchenna Ibiam, appreciated the Delegates and Stakeholders of Afikpo North for his emergence to fly the party ticket.and appealed for support to enable him win the election.

The State PDP Chairman who briefed newsmen at the PDP Secretariat at the end of the party’s primary for the local government elections.

Chief Okorie stated that the party would not hesitate to raise alarm any time they see omission by EBSIEC that will jeopardize the credible conduct of the election.

” Today we had primary elections across the wards and local government areas, for the forthcoming council elections”

“I know that candidates have emerged across the local government areas across the state, we have candidates in both local government chairmanship and ward councillorship positions.