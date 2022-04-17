Ebonyi Guber: PDP Chieftain/Elder Statesman  endorse Federal Lawmaker Hon Edwin Nwonu for Governorship seat

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

A Chieftain/ Founding Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Ajah Crown Chukwuma, has endorsed the aspiration of the Federal Lawmaker representing Ezza North/Ishielu Constituency in the House of Representative Abuja Hon Edwin Nwonu for the Governorship seat come 2023.

Chief Chukwuma who was the pioneer State Secretary of PDP, made the endorsement at the weekend while briefing newsmen in abakaliki the State capital.

He described Hon Anayo Edwin as the best for the 2023 Ebonyi gubernatorial ticket of the party .

He opined, “if PDP is really desirous in winning the forthcoming election and take back Ebonyi State from APC Hon Edwin Nwonu remains the best Candidate.

According to him ” Hon Nwonu is the best to fly the PDP gubernatorial ticket and take over Ebonyi State”

“He has the capacity and coming from the majority, his chances are very bright, the best thing for the PDP to do is to concede the ticket of the party to him”

“Edwin Nwonu is humble, he respects the high and the low, he is committed to Human Development as his antecedent as a Lawmaker has shown”

Chief Crown Aja reiterated that Hon Edwin Nwonu is a full fledged son of Ezza Ezekuna that constituted the undisputed majority tribe in Ebonyi State.

“Ezza people are occupants of every part of the state, Hon Nwonu has the support of Ikwo Clan of the State that has twenty wards “

Chief Ajah urged the Peiples Democratic Party (PDP) to go beyond emotions and embrace prevalent realities of Ebonyi political environment and pick a sellable candidate like Anayo Edwin to emerge victorious in the polls.

The Elder Statesman called for calm ahead of the primary election insisting that the party should ensure a transparent exercise

“it is only a transparent primary election that will guarantee the party the much needed unity of purpose necessary to win the elections”