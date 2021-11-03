Ebonyi Govt lauds Mass Transit Operators for relocation to Central Park..

says Abakaliki Master Plan must be implemented

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Capital City Development Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has lauded Operators of Mass Transit Companies in the State, for their compliance to the government directive of relocating to the approved Central Park in abakaliki the State capital.

Chief Nwebonyi made the commendation on Tuesday while monitoring the level of compliance of the operators regarding the relocation.

He said that the essence of the Relocation was to decongest the City and maintain the Master Plan of the city.

We are here today to monitor level of compliance regarding relocation of motorists to New

Central Park opposite the Inter- National market

‘I want to commend the Transport Companies in Ebonyi State for this show of obedience, they have made us proud

The Commissioner restated that the Government has provided the Land, created Internal road and would soon asphalting of the Park.

‘We have met our promises to the Transport Companies, we have reduced the cost of Land from N10,000 per square meter to N7,000’

‘Security is there at the Central Park, We have posted 20 Police Personnel

to the Central Park’

Chief Nwebonyi denied insinuations in some quarters alluding of incidence of litigation in court between government and Transport Operators.

“We want to organize the town inline with our Master Plan, the State Government gave the Mass Transit Companies Six months quit Notice to relocate , and the notice expires today being 5th October 2021”

Government extended it by another one month that expired on 1st November 2021.

Most of the Mass Transport Companies affected by the relocation included Peace Mass Transit, Romchi Mass Transit, Ifesinachi Motors Ltd, Okeyson Nigeria Ltd, and Enugu North Mass Transit Limited among others.