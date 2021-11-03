Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ebonyi Govt lauds Mass Transit Operators for relocation to Central Park..

People & Power
By Editor
0 17

 

says Abakaliki Master Plan must be implemented

 

 

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Capital City Development Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has lauded Operators of Mass Transit Companies in the State,  for their compliance to the government directive of relocating to the approved Central Park in abakaliki the State capital.

 

Chief Nwebonyi made the commendation on Tuesday while monitoring the level of compliance of the operators regarding the relocation.

 

He said that the essence of the Relocation was to decongest the City and maintain the Master Plan of the city.

 

We are here today to monitor level of compliance regarding  relocation of motorists to New

Central Park opposite the Inter- National market

 

‘I want to commend the Transport Companies in Ebonyi State for this show of obedience, they have made us proud

 

The Commissioner restated that the Government has provided the Land, created Internal road and would soon asphalting of the Park.

 

‘We have met our promises to the Transport Companies, we have reduced the cost of Land from N10,000 per square meter to N7,000’

 

‘Security is there at the Central Park, We have posted 20 Police Personnel

to the Central Park’

 

Chief Nwebonyi denied insinuations in some quarters alluding of incidence of litigation in court between government and Transport Operators.

 

“We want to organize the town inline with our Master Plan, the State Government gave the Mass Transit Companies Six  months quit Notice to relocate , and the notice expires today being 5th October 2021”

 

Government extended it by another one month that expired on 1st   November 2021.

 

Most of the Mass Transport Companies affected by the relocation included Peace Mass Transit, Romchi Mass Transit, Ifesinachi Motors Ltd, Okeyson Nigeria Ltd, and Enugu North Mass Transit Limited among others.

Continue Reading
Editor 1353 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

PDP’s rescue mission will start from Anambra –…

Anambra guber poll: Obaseki drums support for PDP candidate,…

Aftermath of attack on Igbo leaders: You’re insane,…

Imo Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

1 of 190

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More