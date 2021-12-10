Ebonyi Govt directs draft bill on establishment of two new universities be forwarded to state assembly

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Executive Council has directed that the Committee Report on the Draft Bill for Law on establishment of Two New Universities be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for Legislative processes.

The State Commissioner for Information /Orientation Barrister Uchenna Orji, made the assertion during a joint media briefing with his counterpart of the Ministry of Agriculture Chief Ogodo Ali Nomeh , on the outcome of Executive Council meeting held at the New Government House Centenary City Abakaliki.

He said that the Executive Council received the Committee Report on the draft of the bill for law to establish the University of Aeronautic Engineering in Ezza South LGA, and University of ICT, Science and Technology in Izzi Local Government Area.

According to him, “EXCO considered the report and approved the draft bill, directed that it be forwarded to Ebonyi State House of Assembly for necessary legislative processes.

Speaking against the backdrop of partnership proposal between the State government and “SYNLAB LTD” on the Public Private Partnership ownership of Chemical Pathology, Hematology Blood Bank ,microbiology at King David University Uburu, Barrister Orji said that under the proposal the state government would be entitled to 10 percent of the gross profit.

‘Exco received a Report on Partnership Proposal between Ebonyi State Government and SYNLAB Ltd, whereof there will be a PPP ownership of Chemical Pathology, Hematology, Blood Bank, Microbiology etc to be established in King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu by Synlab Ltd”.

” Exco approved the partnership arrangement , under the proposal, the State government shall be entitled to 10% of the gross profit to be made by company subject to upward review of 15% after 3 years.

On the composition of the State Universal Basic Education Board, the Commissioner stated that the Executive Council received a letter from the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner notifying Council that the nomination of the Chairman of UBEB, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor for screening by Ebonyi State House of Assembly, was in error as the Chairman of UBEB was only directed by the Governor to proceed on compulsory leave and not dissolved alongside the board members.

“Exco noted the action sought by the Secretary to State Government and resolved that the nomination made to the House of Assembly be withdrawn and the Chairman of UBEB, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor be recalled to continue his tenure as Chairman of UBEB”

“EXCO further approved the nomination of the following persons as members of Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) subject to the confirmation by the State House of Assembly”

Hon. Sabinus Nwankwegu , Mr. Osuji Nwanne Onu , Mrs. Ofefe Lucy, Dr. Gabriel O. C. Udu, Mr. Nathaniel Metu, Princess Kate Elebe, Mrs. Grace Ngwu, Comrade Leonard Nkah ,Mrs. Eucheria Offia Nwali ,Adaeze Akochi Mrs. Nnenna Otuonye.

Earlier the State Commissioner for Agriculture Chief Ogodo Ali Nomeh, said that the Executive Council approved that Bid Openings meant to empower Ebonyians were give out to them .

“Exco approved it be given to bidders, Oshiri Cassava Plant ,Agba Rice Processing Plant, all the Companies are indigenous , it is aimed at providing employment to the people within the localities”.

For a better society