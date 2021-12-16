Ebonyi govt blacklists 13 coys for non-completion of UBEB contracts within 3 yrs

Ebonyi State Government has blacklisted 13 Companies that hitherto handled Contracts for the State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), for their failure to complete contracts awarded to them within the period 2016, 2017 and 2018 fiscal year .

The State Commissioner for Information/Orientation Barrister Uchenna Orji, announced the ban in Abakaliki the state capital on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chambers ,New Government House Abakaliki.

According to him, “the companies were banned by the Executive Council from doing any form of contract with UBEB and the State Government”

The Companies included Another Levels Enterprises Ltd, Triumphant Contractor Ltd Head and Tail Nig Ltd, Top Goals Ltd, Sampraise Ltd, Vision Page Ltd, Clempez Investment Ltd, Febiks Multiservice Ltd, Uwasum Nig Ltd, etc.

Others are Dyre Associate Ltd, Mercy Seat Ltd, Ngwu Chuks Ltd, and Krimola Nig Limited .

Giving details on the Executive Order No 006 , 2021, (As amended ) the Commissioner said that the Council received the Executive Order which in intended to streamline the Fees payable for the conduct of certain school examinations in Ebonyi State.

“‘The Executive Order deemed to have come into effect on 7th day of December, 2021 is called “Executive Order/Harmonization of Examination Fees and Examination Dates 2021”

‘Under this arrangement, all payments shall be made directly into the State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Account and the Chairman of PTA will present a teller to the Ministry of Education which will authenticate same with the Ministry of Finance and a Cheque of 50% of the money be remitted to the school through the PTA of the School.

According to him, “The Secretary and Treasurer of the PTA shall be signing all cheques for the PTA, any loss of money whatsoever shall be replaced within 24 hours by the officer responsible for remittance”

Speaking against the backdrop of the Construction of Flyovers at Hausa Quarters Abakaliki Barrister Orji opined , “Exco received a report on the details of work to be done on Hausa Quarters Flyovers and the cost of the first phase was presented to EXCO”

“The sum of Nine Hundred and Sixty Two Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety Six Naira ,Fifty Five kobo (N962,477,196.55) were approved for the first phase of the Hausa Quarters Flyover project”

On the issue of Relaxation of the Revocation of Mining Permit to Anli Mining Investment Limited , Barrister Orji said that Exco considered the apology and the readiness to comply with relevant revenue Laws of the State by the Management of ANLI Mining Investment Ltd whose Certificate of Occupancy was revoked .

“Ecco resolved to relax the revocation order and allow the Company commence it’s minning operations”

The Commissioner emphasized that the Executive Council directed that all Christmas packages and salaries must be made available to the beneficiaries on or before Friday, 17th December, 2021 stating there would be dire consequences for any Ministry Department and Agency (MDAs) or Local Government that fails to make available all approved Christmas welfare packages and salaries to the beneficiaries.

On the operation of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in the State, the Commissioner said that the Council appraised the level of performance of the operational duties of the Outfit and commended them very highly for their efforts in enhancing the security of the State.

“EXCO resolved to set up a Public Complaint Committee to look into issues of Rules of Engagement and Infractions on Human Rights and to make appropriate recommendations to the Governor of Ebonyi State.