FCTA blames lack of performance on AEDC

. Spends N2.055bn on electricity bills in 12 months

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Administration, yesterday, lamented that it’s has been wrongfully blamed for the poor lightening of the streets of Abuja, despite the obvious failure of the distribution company to live up to its responsibility.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Umar Shuaibu, who made the claim at an interactive session with journalist in Abuja, regretted that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has failed to provide power for traffic lights despite not being owed.

Shuaibu stressed that the FCTA is not indebted, in any way, to AEDC as all outstanding bills were paid to AEDC for the preceding years.

The Coordinator disclosed that the payment of a total sum of N12,055,231,626.39 as electricity bills was made to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for the year 2021.

“It is expected that with the huge investment and cooperation of the FCTA to ensure smooth running of its services, the AEDC will efficiently provide adequate power to serve the vital infrastructure in the city. Unfortunately, the failure of the AEDC to live up to their responsibilities is unjustifiably mistaken for lack of performance by the FCT Administration” he said.

Shuaibu said in the past two years, the FCTA has made concerted efforts to ensure steady and uninterrupted power supply to streetlight facilities in the city through strategic interventions by the Administration.

He explained that, to provide effective service to the residents of the FCT, the Council under took a steps up to sustain and illuminate major streets of the nation’s capital, which led to partnership with AEDC towards fashioning out road map for revolving the issue of incessant power shortage in Federal Capital City (FCC).

He added that presently, there are a total number of 3,000 stand alone solar powered street lights in the city, in line with the efforts to promote ECO-friendly energy supply system.

In his words:”during an inspection tour round the city, where it was observed that street lights were illuminating all the major roads except where and when the AEDC did not provide power due to some technical problems from their part.

“You will also recall that during my first tenure in office as the Coordinator, AMMC, we tried to sustain and to illuminate major streets of the nation’s capital. The AMMC team visited the Abuja Electrical Distribution Company Plc (AEDC) to partner with AEDC towards fashioning out a road map to resolving the issue of incessant power shortage in the Federal Capital City and to provide effective service to the residents of the FCT”

with huge investment and cooperation of the FCTA to ensure smooth running of its services, the Coordinator expressed optimism that the AEDC will efficiently provide adequate power to serve the vital infrastructure in the city.