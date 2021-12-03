Ebonyi Gov’s wife urged Leaders to factor Persons with disabilities into Govt policies, programmes

….as Disabled persons call for Passage of Bill into law

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor Mrs Rachel Umahi, has urged Leaders across the country to factor Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in all government policies and programmes geared towards harnessing their talents .

In a similar vein, members of the State Chapter of PLWDs have called on the State government to expedite action of the passage of the “Disability Bill into Law.

Mrs Umahi represented by her Special Assistant of Welfare Matters Mrs Patience Offor Okorie, made the appeal in Abakaliki the State capital at the weekend In a Goodwill message she presented on the occasion of the 2021 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Theme of the Event titled “Leadership and Participation of Persons with Disability, towards an Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable Post Covid-19 World,”

The wife of the Governor reiterated the commitment of her office to continue to support Persons with Disabilities stating “my office will continue to support you and will always be available to intervene in your course, feel free to work with us”

“Our Leaders are kindly requested to factor Persons with Disabilities in all their Policies and Programmes, they are human beings like us , I am happy that the present Government of Engr David Umahi was already doing that”

“As I share with you on this special day, I want to break off from the obstacles, shackles and impediments of disability and move on with a mindset to succeed ,you should look up to those who are exploiting the World in their disabilities”

Earlier in an address, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Mrs Deborah Chinwe Okah, said that Health and Education of Persons with Disabilities has been the priority of the administration of Engr David Umahi.

“Six years into the administration of Governor Umahi, it has been a remarkable Welfare Services to Persons with Disabilities and indigent women in the State ”

“This Day we have gathered to reaffirm the commitment of Ebonyi State Government in shaping the tides of you people and its resolve in creating an enabling environment for you to achieve your goals and aspirations.

“Ebonyi State Government has been relentless in approving funds for overall welfare of Persons with Disabilities, these indigent ones have been adequately captured in monthly Subventions and Economic and Social Empowerment Programmes”

Addressing the gathering, the State Chairman of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabled (JONAPWD) Comrade Chieme Odumegwu Franklin, called on Governments and Stakeholders proper support and care on People with Disabilities.

“we are asking for more Assistance, we are appealing for Passage of Disability Bill by the State House of Assembly, to uplift the Annual Salary of Undergraduate Disabled Persons and monthly subventions to the Association”

In a Goodwill message, the President of “Regina Ogbonnaeke Empowerment Foundation (ROEF) Chief Ifeanyi Adonu represented by the Deputy Director Barrister Faithvin Nwanchor, assured that the Foundation will continue to partner and assist Persons with Disabilities.

“Today we make donations of Seven (7) Wheel Chairs to the Association, it is going to be. an Annual Event , we. Invest in Humanity , we urge people not to look down on People with Disabilities ”

Other Goodwill Messages came from Mrs Doris Ajah of the “Foundation for Resilience Empowerment and Development who urged members of the Association to shun fear and speak up on issues concerning them.

The Event “2021 International Day of Persons with Disabilities” was preceded with a Lecture delivered by Mrs Ejiro Okotie that centered on the Theme Leadership and Participation of Persons with Disabilities.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of Wheel Chairs donated by “Regina Ogbonnaeke Empowerment Foundation ” to some disabled persons that cuts across different Local Government Areas of the State by Governor Umahi Principal Secretary Chief Emmanuel Obasi.