Ebonyi APC Chairman extols judiciary, congratulates Umahi over Appeal Court victory

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ebonyi State Chapter Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, has congratulated Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State over the verdict of the Court of Appeal Enugu Division, that dismissed the suit challenging his defection from the PDP to the APC.

Chief Emegha made the assertion in a Statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday in abakaliki the State capital.

“On behalf of the entire members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State chapter, I, the Chairman of the party Hon Stanley Okoro Emegha write to hail the Nation’s Judicial system especially the appellate court for upholding the judgement of the Ebonyi State High Court which quashed the suit challenging the defection of Governor David Nweze Umahi and his Deputy Dr Kelechi Igwe from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC’.

“For strengthening democratic precepts and making the Nigerian citizens to have unfiltered trust and confidence on the system, I wish to again unreservedly commend you the Judiciary, this bold stand of the court has shown that it’s an arbiter of hope and the threshold of justice”

“I avail myself this rare but redefining moment to warmly congratulate our visionary cum quintessential leader Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi, on this victory at the Appeal Court sitting in Enugu.

“Your Excellency, this landmark victory which will not only serve as a precedence in future has brought a ray of hope to thousands of people in Nigeria”

“We are proud of your God’s given abilities and calculated efforts which have revitalised and repositioned the state for more sustainable economic prosperity”

The Statement equally commended the Forum of APC Chairmen who stood firmly with Governor David Nweze Umahi during the moment of distraction.

‘My ever supportive colleagues and allies, I appreciate and commend you not just for keeping in touch especially oithe communique you released at that period was adjuged as the most civil, accurate and reasonable sentence in the history of mankind”