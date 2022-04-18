Easter Sunday Services at Methodist Church Nigeria Tinubu square in Lagos

L-R… Bishop Trinity Church Council, Rt. Rev. Omotayo Babalola ; Prelate MCN, His Eminence Bishop Dr. Samuel Chukwumeka Kanu Uche his Wife Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche.

Cross Section of Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Tinubu square choristers after the church Service.

Prelate MCN, His Eminence Bishop Dr. Samuel Chukwumeka Kanu Uche; Blessing the members after the service during the 2022 Easter Sunday Services by MCN in Lagos .0n 17/4/2022 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society