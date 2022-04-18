Champion Newspapers Limited
Easter Sunday Services at Methodist Church Nigeria Tinubu square in Lagos

From left: Proto Presbyter, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Very Rev. Dr. Jonathan Osin; Bishop of Tinubu Rt  Rev. Dr. Omotayo Babalola; Prelate MCN, His Eminence Dr. Samuel Chukwumeka Kanu Uche  his Wife Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche; Prelate Chaplain, Very Rev. Jeremiah Shittu and the Rev.  Gibert Madu , during the 2022 Easter Services by MCN in Lagos  on 17/4/2022 ... PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-R… Bishop Trinity Church Council, Rt. Rev. Omotayo Babalola ; Prelate MCN, His Eminence Bishop Dr. Samuel Chukwumeka Kanu Uche his Wife Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche.

Cross Section of Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Tinubu square choristers after the church Service.

Prelate MCN, His Eminence Bishop Dr. Samuel Chukwumeka Kanu Uche; Blessing the members after the service during the 2022 Easter Sunday Services by MCN in Lagos .0n 17/4/2022 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

