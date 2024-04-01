L-r… Presbyter, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) , Rev. Jonathan Osin: Bishop of the Trinity Tinubu, Rt. Rev. Oladapo Babalola; Prelate, (MCN) Eminence, Dr. Oliver Abah; Secretary of Conference, Rev. Babatunde Taiwo; Bishop of Evangelism and discipleship , Rt Rev Offiong Okon Inyang ,during the Easter service at the Methodist Church Tinubu in Lagos on 31/ 3/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

