E-naira wallet will address scarcity of cash – Emefele’s aide

Mrs Mary Fasheitan, the Special Assistant on Payment to the Governor of the Central Bank, says that usage of the digital naira called eNaira currency, will address the scarcity of cash in the country.

Fasheitan stated this while sensitising traders and people of the state in Akure to the need to embrace the cashless platform for transactions.

She said that CBN, in collaboration with the Bankers Committee in the state, organised the sensitisation for people to understand all the benefits that e-naira brought to the banking system.

According to her, it is a good opportunity to key into the initiative, saying it’s seamless and can be done anywhere.

The SA added that the platform could be used for all economic transactions without any charge.

A Nollywood actor, Gabriel Afolayan, said that the platform would add value to Nigerian currency beyond the physical one.

Afolayan described the platform as a brighter initiative that would enable Nigerian residents to move around without being scared.

He asked Nigerians to embrace it and use it, saying it was a next level to seamless transactions.

One of the users of the e-naira wallet, Mr Kenneth Batusi, described it as laudable, saying it enabled him to save more and that money transfer was easier on the platform.

Batusi asked the major players in the sector to strengthen banking internet for users to enjoy the benefits of the platform.

Similarly, Mrs Esther Adesola, another user of the platform, said that she had criticised the initiative but later realised its benefits over physical currency.

Adesola stated that the digital currency saved time and helped the cashless policy to be smoothly effective.