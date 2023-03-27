Benue PDP suspends national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has suspended its national chairman, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu.

He was suspended by the executive of his ward in Igyorov in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Speaking to reporters in the local government, the PDP Ward Secretary, Mr Vangeryina Dooyum, who spoke on behalf of the ward chairman, Kashi Philip alleged that Senator Ayu was suspended for anti party activities

He said the suspension of Ayu was signed by 12 out of 17 executive members in Igyorov ward adding that the chairman was suspended following review of his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

“We observed with utmost dismay that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the national chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that he has also failed to pay his annual subscription fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the Constitution of the PDP, 2017 (As amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023″, he said.