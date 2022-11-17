Champion Newspapers Limited
Drunk’ corporal kills Nigerian Army General In Lagos

By Editor
A corporal in the Nigerian Army, Abayomi Ebun, has crushed to death the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Director of Finance, Brig. Gen. A. O James, with his car.

 

It was  gathered that the incident happened at the NAFRC Old Barracks in Lagos.

 

Cpl. Ebun, who works at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, NARC, knocked down General James, the NAFRC Finance Director, while driving out of the Barracks.

 

Immediately after the incident, the senior officer, Gen OA James, was swiftly evacuated to the NAFRC Medical Centre, where doctors at the Centre confirmed him dead.

 

Gen. James, PRNigeria gathered, was said to be walking to his house within the Barracks when the corporal soldier’s car hit him from behind.

 

A source at the NAFRC Barracks told PRNigeria that Ebun was drunk at the time the incident occurred, and was driving recklessly.

 

“He has been detained by the NAFRC provost for further investigation,” said the source.

 

 

 

 

