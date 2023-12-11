DR. CHIMAOBI ANYASO: Astute Businessman, Investor and Renowned Philanthropist

CHINWE IFEZULIKE –ODITA,

Dr. Chima Anyaso, the young handsome chief executive officer of a leading dynamic conglomerate can be described as a prodigy of sorts.

As a young boy, despite coming from a very comfortable background where he lacked nothing, he still found it necessary to engage in business concerns that yielded returns to augment what he was getting from his very successful trader parents.

Little wonder he grew up to head a large successful conglomerate recognized locally and internationally. With over 15 years practical experience leading the gargantuan conglomerate, the young man has been recognized as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding young leaders of thought. Dr. Anyaso has been able to build an empire that is currently the envy of many. A consummate corporate sector giant, a youth advocate and a philanthropist extra-ordinaire, Dr. Anyaso is a man of many parts.

His impact is not restricted to the boardroom alone but, as an astute politician, his impact is felt in the slums as well.

Born September 16th, 1980 in Enyimba City (Aba) in Abia State, Anyaso hails from Igbere in Bende Local Government Area. He had both his primary and secondary education in Abia State and went on to Ebonyi State University where he studied English and came out with a B.A in English and Literary Studies.

Chima has always shown interest and passion in entrepreneurship and as earlier mentioned, despite being the last child of very comfortable parents, he had engaged in petty trading as a pupil in primary school where he made extra cash during holidays.

According to him, ‘’ my passion for entrepreneurship was inspired by my parents who were both successful traders’’.

Dr. Anyaso did not rest in his oars after obtaining his first degree but went on, knowing fully well, the importance of education, to obtain an MBA and M.Sc both in management from the University of Lagos. He also got an Executive Management Certification from Peter J Tobin College of Business and St John’s University, Manhattan, New York.

After graduation, he worked in various organisations like Elmline Nig. Ltd , South Globe Ltd. Traqui Ltd and Geo Bureau de change where he picked up valuable experience while making positive impression on peers, bosses and surbodinates.

His stint at Aquitane Oil and Gas Ltd was particularly significant as it helped to define him as the shrewd and astute young executive he became shortly after a stint in the oil sector.

By 2006, he felt he had garnered enough experience and grown the requisite muscles to embark on his own entrepreneurial journey, so he quit paid employment and founded Caades Oil and Gas Ltd.

It was an ambitious and risky move, given his young years but it proved to be a wise and providential move as Caades grew exponentially and soon gave birth to Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas, which eventually became the flagship of Anyaso’s corporate fleet.

Ceecon did not waste time in securing a pride of place for itself in the country’s Ivy League of petroleum conglomerates. The company generates a turnover of over One billion dollars yearly, consulting for such International companies like Addax and Vitol. It also engages with renowned multinationals like Total, Mobil, Oando, AP, Wabeco etc.

Not one to stop expanding just because he has found success, Chima also floated Oil Rigs Global Resources which offers services to oil rigs stationed offshores in the petroleum sector.

Dr, Chimaobi Anyaso has a fecund entrepreneurial mind which also found its way into new arable fields. With the experience he gathered while working for several Bureau de change, he soon founded SC & C Buhorizons, a bureau de change that immediately found itself amongst the elite class A bureau de change in the country. Granted license to operate in 2009, SC&C quickly joined others to address the foreign exchange inadequacies plaguing the country at the time.

Still yet expanding, Dr. Anyaso knowing that empires must consist of several territories, went into real estate by birthing Chimbaland Properties and Investment Co. Ltd.

The company has enormous interests in high end of Lagos real estate sector. He also sits on the boards of several companies with extensive interests in Real Estate, Healthcare and Hospitality Real Estate Development and lifestyle.

Dr. Chimaobi, Desmond Anyaso has been described as an astute businessman, Investor and philanthropist but the truth is that he is a gifted entrepreneur. Like the proverbial King Midas, who turned everything he touches to gold, Anyaso has grown from the first Oil and Gas company he founded, to head a conglomerate whose tentacles can be felt in most sectors of the economy. As God has been blessing him, he has also been extending hands of philanthropy to others less priviledged than himself, He birthed the Chima Anyaso Foundation for this purpose and he also founded the Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation where he gives educational grants and scholarships to indigent students from humble backgrounds to enable them achieve their academic dreams.

He singlehandedly built an ultra modern tuition-free nursery and primary school for his people and he has sponsored it for over eleven years now, paying staff and providing school uniforms and writing materials for pupils. The school caters to over 500 pupils from low income homes who are getting quality education for free.

Perhaps it is in recognition of these philanthropic acts, and also because he is a man on a mission to bring development to his people and make positive impact in the Nigerian political space, that he became a recipient of the African Achievers Award for community development by The Forbes Foundation. He was also awarded Democracy Youth Icon of the year 2017. He was equally selected by Vanguard Newspaper and Champion Newspaper as one of the top 20 Business professionals in Nigeria.

Through his Chima Anyaso Foundation, he runs periodic free medical outreach across Bende Federal Constituency. Over the past six years, his foundation has provided free medical care to over 17000 adult citizens across Abia State. He has also provided anti-retro viral drugs for AIDs patients in the area.

Under his Youth Empowerment Schemes, Dr. Anyaso has been able to provide seed capital to over one hundred MSMEs across Abia State and has distributed 400 motorcycles (Okada) and more than a hundred vehicles to unemployed youths in the state.

Widows are not left out in his philanthropic strides. His Foundation has empowered widows with business start up grants and equipment such as motorized grinding machines, tailoring equipment and other such materials.

Dr, Anyaso is a devoted Christian, a loving husband and father as well as a reliable friend’ He is very passionate and commited to human capital development, youth empowerment and promotion of political awareness amongst Nigerian youths.

His hobbies include travelling, playing tennis, listening to music and watching football. He is a member of Ikoyi Club and is also the chairman, Board of Trustees of Miles Club. He is also the first elected president of Umuaba Connect Association of Nigeria.

He is happily married to his beautiful wife Adanna and the marriage is blessed with children.

