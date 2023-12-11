Gunmen attack another night club in Anambra, kill fun seekers, behead guard

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Barely few months after the abduction of a popular, flamboyant native doctor known as Akwa Okuku following an attack on his night club, another club in the same community, Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state has reportedly been attacked.

A trending video in Anambra social media space, showed many people lying dead in the nightclub vicinity named Porsche.

Further details of who carried out the attacks which happened on Sunday night could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report but a source, one Chukwuemeka Ezefunamba said the gunmen came to kidnap the owner of the club, but were resisted by security men attached to the club.

He said, “As a result of the resistance, the gunmen started shooting sporadically, killing many people in the process.

“They also beheaded one of the security men who resisted them from taking the owner of the night club.”

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said: “Yes, the incident happened. Our men were alerted and they quickly moved to the scene of the incident, but the gunmen had already fled.

“Our men have recovered the bodies of the vigilante operatives who were fatally wounded, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“We have also fully deployed our men to Oba, and operation is ongoing. So far, no arrest has been made.”

Oba a growing suburban town in close proximity to the commercial city of Onitsha, with a high number of hospitality facilities, and burgeoning night life is the country home of popular club owner, Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng