20yrs of pension industry reforms: When the gains far outweighs the pains

It is a statement of fact that of all the benefits, gains and fortunes embedded in Nigeria’s return to democratic governance in 199; two major issues stand out as yielding the most significant comfort zones for the greater majority of the populace. These are in the areas of telecommunications and the pension industry.

The revolution in the telecommunication sector as amplified in the creation of digital natives and digital migrants can only be compared with what has happened in the nation’s pension industry whereof Nigeria can now be said to have found a more dignifying way of honouring the contributions of her senior citizens to nation building all thanks to the single initiative to reform, restructure, retool and rebrand the pension industry with the single objective of ensuring that payments of pensions and gratuities are conducted with a human face no thanks to the Pensions Reform Act 2004 which was introduced during the presidency of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The journey to Eldorado when it comes to pension management and administration in Nigeria can not be said to have come easy considering that the excursion has been as long and tortuous as it has been exciting, interesting and beneficial to all stakeholders.

It was for a good reason that the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) took time recently to prepare a check list on the activities of the pension industry under the supervision of the National Pensions Commission (PenCom) all with the view of finding better ways of serving the nation’s growing list of pensioners better. This was in addition to the urgent need to ensure that the pension industry continues to play pivotal roles in remodeling the nation’s larger economy against the backdrop of the growing appetite to unleash the industry’s nearly N18 trillion assets under management to more productive areas with greater emphasis on infrastructure upgrade.

Although PenCom was scared to inherit the huge problems which bedeviled the pre-2004 pension industry, the commission and its managers were quick to commit to two major planks which comprised of evolving a pension industry that is adequate in both funding and operational modalities and framework as well as an industry capable of sustaining its gains and aspirations. By 2006 when PenCom commenced the registration of the first batch of Pension Fund Administrators, it was evident that the commission was ready to achieve much more than its core mandates. The adequate capitalization of PFAs and Pension Fund Custodians, the implementation of water-tight rules and regulations, the breeding of professional man power for the commission and participating companies, the absolute digitalization of the industry’s work structure which enables on-time and real-time operations and monitoring as well as the up-scaling of investor confidence are some of the building blocks of the today’s pension industry wherein pensioners can now go to sleep with the understanding that all is well.

Just as a pointer to what obtains in today’s pension arena, The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria had revealed that, as of the second quarter of 2023, a total of 442,000 retirees had received lump sum payments totaling N1.63 trillion within the pension Industry. This remuneration was facilitated through program withdrawals and annuity products.

Mr Oguche Agudah who is the Chief Executive Officer of PenOp made this revelation during an engagement with the media in Lagos. Oguche’s presentation which centered on the review of the activities of the industry in its 20 years since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which is the anchor of PenCom.

He informed that N665.13 billion was paid out in lump sum payments for life annuities to 111,708 applicants, and N964.24 billion was disbursed to 330,201 retirees.

According to the CEO, under the reformed pension scheme, a total of N208.86 billion has been distributed to 475,000 Nigerians who lost their jobs, constituting 25% of their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs).

Agudah who also highlighted the pension industry’s commitment to the welfare of deceased employees’ beneficiaries disclosed that during the recent review period, a substantial N356.32 billion was allocated for death benefits, benefiting 91,214 individuals.

This marks a significant increase from the N6.31 billion distributed to 2,896 beneficiaries during the corresponding period in 2011.

He added that the pension industry has continued to address the housing requirements of retirees by reviewing 649 applications and authorizing payment of N7.89 billion for equity contributions in residential mortgages.

According to him for contributors under the CPS to be eligible to use their RSA balance for acquisition of residential mortgages, he/ she must have contributed for five years cumulative of employer and employee’s mandatory contributions.

He put the maximum allowed at 25 per cent of the RSA balance, noting, “where 25 per cent of RSA balance is more than equity contribution, the RSA holder can only access the amount equivalent to equity contribution required.

PenCom had on 23rd September 2022 approved the issuance and immediate implementation of the guidelines on Accessing Retirement Savings Account (RSA) balance towards payment of Equity Contribution for Residential Mortgage.

According to the Commission, the approval is in line with section 89 (2) of the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014), which allows RSA holders to use a portion of their RSA balance towards payment of equity for residential mortgages.

Subsequently, the commission released a list of 34 primary mortgage banks to participate in the use of the RSAs for residential mortgage

The Asset Under Management (AUM) for the pension industry stood at N17.35 trillion as of October this year.

Agudah said the figure reflected a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.32% since 2007 when the AUM stood at N815.18 billion.

Agudah reported a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.32% since 2007, when the Assets Under Management (AUM) was N815.18 billion.

In addition, he pointed out that in the second quarter of 2023, contributions from the public and private sectors surged to a total of N9.37 trillion.

He stated a 54% increase, highlighting that the PFAs had committed N7.98 trillion, yielding a 46% return on investment.

He noted that the pension fund did a lot in infrastructure, equity market and corporate debt securities.

The PenOp boss said since its establishment in 2004, the pension industry had been subject to robust regulation and protection, ensuring transparency and accountability within the scheme.

These measures, he maintained, had contributed to the industry’s success in safeguarding pension funds and providing retirees with reliable income streams.

“The pension industry in Nigeria has recorded enormous transformation and progress in the last twenty years,” he said.

Dr. Ehimeme Ohioma who is Head of the Surveillance Department at the National Pension Commission (PenCom) was on hand to provide more information when he reiterated the fact that adequacy and sustainability are pivotal for the pension industry’s success.

“Monthly pension must be adequate to sustain the pensioners after retirement for a long period.

“We must also ensure that the pension fund earns good Return on Investment (ROI) and the RoI is above the inflation rate,” he said.

Ohioma noted that the pension scheme had come to stay and could not be reversed because the industry players had maintained a high standard over time to sustain the successes achieved.

It would be recalled that The Pension Reform Act (PRA) of 2004 emerged as a corrective measure to tackle the inefficiencies in the Nigerian pension system, notably under the Defunct Benefits Scheme (DBS).

This Act was introduced to guarantee the application of uniform regulations and standards in overseeing retirement benefits across both private and public sectors Additionally, it aims to promote personal savings to meet the financial needs of individuals in their later years.

