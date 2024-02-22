Double Celebration at God First Ministry Inc – Archbishop Isaac Idahosa commemorates 59th Birthday , Gubernatorial Victory

God First Ministry Inc’s New Down center witnessed a joyous double celebration as Excellency Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa marked his 59th birthday alongside the triumph at the Supreme Court for his party mate, NNPP Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf. The legal and political battle culminated in confirming Kabir’s rightful ownership of the political mandate.

In a recent media interaction, Archbishop Idahosa expressed gratitude, stating, “We are thrilled by this election victory, and I am personally elated to celebrate my 59th birthday. Life is a gift, and I thank God not only for my birthday but also for my brother Kabir’s vindication and the restoration of his mandate.”

Acknowledging the President’s diligent efforts, Archbishop Idahosa urged citizens to exercise patience, emphasizing the necessity of wisdom to revive the nation’s economy and transform it into a strong, developed entity.

Mojisola Okonkwo, expressing joy over the victory, remarked, “We have prayed for this success, and we are grateful that God answered our prayers. We also celebrate Archbishop Idahosa’s 59th birthday, thanking God for using him as a vessel to impact both the congregation and society at large.”

Additionally, God First Ministry is actively involved in a building project, constructing a five-thousand-capacity hall to enhance worship experiences. The ministry also contributes to community welfare through scholarships and support for orphanages, embodying a commitment to charitable service.

Archbishop John Osa Oni, General Overseer of Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc, presided over the cake-cutting ceremony, and NNPP Edo State Governorship aspirant, Peter Oghegbuele, praised Archbishop Idahosa as a mentor and diligent gentleman.

Archbishop Joseph Ojo, present at the celebration, deemed it a privilege and prayed for Archbishop Idahosa’s continued well-being, recognizing his pivotal role as a leader.

In conclusion, the celebration united a diverse group of well-wishers, including Barr David Edward, who hailed the victory as a triumph for democracy and Nigerians, extending heartfelt congratulations to Archbishop Idahosa for another year of existence and exemplary leadership.

Representatives from Kano state government were present to rejoice with Bishop Isaac Idahosa via the victory of His Excellency Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf. It was full of fun, merriment and celebration. Bishop Isaac Idahosa fed some less privileged in abundance.

