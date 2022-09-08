Discos, Gencos target 5000MW

Power distribution companies and generation companies are making efforts to achieve the 5,000MW target stipulated by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, some Nigerian homes have begun to gradually experience improved power supply. Findings showed on Tuesday that power generation increased to 5,043 megawatts a few days ago.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission had declared August 1 as the date from when the power sector would generate and deliver at least 5000MW of electricity to the over 200 million Nigerian populace.

Although 5000MW is a far cry from the at least 30, 000MW recommended by experts for Nigeria to reach sufficiency, statistics from the Transmission Company of Nigeria revealed that the benchmark was achieved on September 1, 2022; an 8.1 per cent increase when compared to 4,664MW recorded a day before.

A more recent check has seen generation drop below 5000MW afterwards, with a peak of 4,265.30 MW attained on September 4.

The electricity supply has been a bit stable since the electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, and the Senior Staff Association Electricity and Allied Companies, grounded the operations of the TCN, leading to a nationwide blackout.

In the month of August, an average of 93,183MWh of electricity was supplied to consumers, as against an average of 86,221MWh sent out in the previous month. In the same vein, energy production has also been ramped up with a daily average generation of 94,281.68MWh in August.

On the first day of September, a total of 102,875.3MWh of energy was generated, while 101,630MWh was supplied, representing 99 per cent of the total generated electricity. Furthermore, the highest frequency recorded on Thursday was 51.1Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.8Hz.

Electricity consumers in Ikorodu, Oke-Afa Isolo, Ogun state, Agbado Lagos, Ire Akari Estate, Lagos, Harmony Estate along Yakoyo, Berge, Arepo and Wawa in Ogun state, Abuja have reported an increase in power supply.

The improved power supply may not be unconnected to some indices such as reduction in tariff shortfalls, frequent increase in electricity tariffs in line with the Multi-year Tariff Order.