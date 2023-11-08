Diri explains why Bayelsans ‘ll re-elect him as gov

…As PDP leaders, supporters lock down Yenagoa on show of solidarity

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said the Bayelsa people will re-elect him for a second tenure on the basis of his first term performance.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the carnival-like grand finale of his campaign at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa on Tuesday, Governor Diri said his administration completed projects he inherited and equally embarked on his own projects in a terrain his opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC) described as difficult.

The Bayelsa governor said: “They say we only completed projects that we inherited. But the Unity Bridge in Nembe, where my APC opponent hails from and which he abandoned, was constructed and completed by my administration.

“Today, one of the best dual carriage roads in Yenagoa, the Glory Drive, for which they collected money in billions and abandoned, has been completed and inaugurated by my administration.”

Diri, who stated that the APC candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, was governor for five years but had no achievements to campaign with except fake promises, said his administration had been in the saddle for about four years and was rolling out projects he inherited and initiated.

“Today, we are all witnesses to the fact that there is peace and security and we can all sleep with our eyes closed.”

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa Governorship National Campaign Council, Dr. Agbu Kefas, who is also governor of Taraba State, described Diri as a symbol of peace, development and prosperity.

Governor Kefas said his Bayelsa colleague has demonstrated through his projects and programmes that he was concerned about the welfare and wellbeing of his people.

Also, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and two-term governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who spoke who spoke on behalf of his colleagues in the National Assembly, attested to the examplary character and capacity of Diri.

Acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, presented the party’s flag to Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Damagum noted that PDP was the only party that had given the state and South-South zone the opportunity to produce president of the country in Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, saying that Bayelsans should reciprocate the gesture by voting the party again in this Saturday’s election.

Former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said former Dr. Jonathan’s and the Ijaw nation’s endorsement of Diri and Ewhrudjakpo were indication of the governor’s victory.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP governors, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, described Diri as a humble and focused personality that is determined to reposition the state.

In his remarks, former Bayelsa governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, stated that he is solidly behind the re-election of his successor and his deputy, and called on Bayelsans to vote for them again.

He stated that Diri had done very well in development of the state, having built on his achievements and embarking on his own projects.

In a goodwill message , immediate past governor of Delta State and running mate to the PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, applauded the unity in the state, saying that the presence of Dickson, Chief Timi Alaibe and others at the campaign rally showed that the PDP had a formidable front to win the election.

Other dignitaries at the well-attended event included Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) as well as Senators Benson Agadaga, Konbowei Benson, Ned Nwoko and James Manager.

In attendance were also House of Representatives members including Dr Fred Agbedi, Mrs. Marie Ebikake, Oforji Oboku, Johnbull Shekarau, Tajudeen Obasa, Dr. Segun Adekola, and Dr Timothy Golu as well as former Reps members Kabir Ajanah and Olayonu Danladi.

Also were Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, his

Delta State counterpart, Emomotimi Guwor and members of the Bayelsa Assembly.

The PDP National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, the Board of Trustees and the National Working Committee members and the immediate past South-South Vice Chairman of the party, Elder Emma Ogidi, and former Presidential Adviser and Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Kingsley Kuku, also attended.