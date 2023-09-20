Champion Newspapers Limited
Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion),2nd session of 35th Synod Opening Ceremonies held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
R-L…The  Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven. Ifedola Okupevi;  his wife  Mrs. Modupe; Bishop of Lagos West, Rt. Reverend (Dr.) James Olusola Odedeji; Dr. (Mrs.) Lydia Odedeji.

L-r… Dr. (Mrs.) Lydia Odedeji her husband Bishop of Lagos West, (Anglican Communion)   Rt. Reverend (Dr.) James Olusola Odedeji; Bishop Diocese of Ijebu South-West,   Rt. Rev. Dr Babatunde Ogunbanwo.

Representative of Lagos State Governor, Secretary To The State  Lagos State Government (SSG).  Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; receiving a gift from Mrs.  Modupe Okupevi;  her husband   Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven. Ifedola Okupevi.

Emeritus,  Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)  (Rtd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo.  (right) ;  Bishop of Owerri.  Rt Rev Chukwuma Oparah; (Left) in a group picture with other   Bishops.

Secretary To The State  Lagos State Government (SSG).  Barr. ‘Bimbola  Salu-Hundeyin; (middle) pose with  Members Guild  of Stewards Lagos Anglican Diocesan.

From 5th left. Chancellor Cathedral Church,  Hon. Justice Dayo Oyebanji; Archbishop of Lagos Province, The Most Revd Dr. Michael Fape; Secretary To The State  Lagos State Government (SSG).  Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; The  Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven. Ifedola Okupevi;  his wife  Mrs Modupe; Emeritus,  Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)  (Rtd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo and other Bishops pose for pictures during the 2nd session of the 35th  Synod Opening Ceremonies held at Our Saviour Church TBS in Lagos .on 18/9/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

