Emir of Kano urges Nigerians to embrace Insurance

The Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero has urged Nigerians to embrace insurance as a way of relieving loss, especially in business and property loss. The Emir stated this when the Management of the Commission led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Olorundare Sunday Thomas paid a courtesy visit to the Emir’s Palace in Kano on 19th September, 2023.

Emir Ado Bayero also urged the Commission to ensure insurance obligations are adequately met by insurers and commended the leadership of the Commission for the giant strides and efforts in developing the Nigerian insurance market. He also reiterated that insurance is no doubt an important aspect of human life as extensive research has shown that insurance does not conflicting with religious belief, especially with the coming of Takaful insurance.

He thanked the Commission for the visit and promised to support insurance deepening in the country and further assured he would consider the invitation to the National.

