Diocese of Lagos Anglican Church holds get-together for the less privileged……Gives Xmas package to indigent members

By BISIRIYU
Indigent members being given Christmas package
CHINYERE IKEANYI

As part of the 2021 Christmas Get-Together for the less privileged with the Archbishop, over 1,000 indigent members of the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) from across 100 Parishes, were on Thursday given packages for the yuletide.

The event, which took place at  Archbishop Adebola & Mrs. Oluranti Ademowo Christian Resource Centre (Faith Plaza), Bariga, was organised by The Archbishop, Bishop & Chief Missioner, The Most. Rev. Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

Each person received a Christmas package containing a bag of rice, vegetable oil, Ankara fabric, spaghetti, tomato puree, loaves of bread, and other food items/condiments to enable them also enjoy the Christmas celebrations with their families.

The yearly event is organized by the Directorate of Welfare (Ministry to the Less privileged) inaugurated by Archbishop Olumakaiye through the leading of the Holy Spirit on January 15, 2020, to care for the poor within and outside the Diocese.

The Director of the Directorate, Venerable Uche Ekwensi noted in a statement that the Directorate played a key role during the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and after it continued to distribute money and food items to the poor within and outside the Diocese.

Also donated to the Lagos State government for the use of front-line workers were drugs, disinfectants, and cleaning items.

