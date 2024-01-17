DG New Media launches Athletics Club in Bayelsa, as winners emerge in maiden edition

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

In a bid to rejuvenate sports activities, SamKay Athletics Academy, a platform to scout, breed and develop young and talented athletes in different communities in Bayelsa State and Nigeria has been launched

SamKay Sports Academy, which is the brainchild of the Director of New Media to the Bayelsa State Government, Dr Kola Oredipe, was launched at the main bowl of Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

The maiden edition of the event had about a hundred athletes from nine selected secondary schools across the state to compete in different tracks and fields.

Schools that participated were, Bishop Dimeari Grammar School, Yenagoa, St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, New Total Child Academy, Yenagoa, Comprehensive Secondary School, Elebele, Nembe National Grammar School, Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama, Government Secondary School, Amassoma, Government Secondary School, Ekeremor and Federal Science and Technical College, Tungbo in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The programme also saw the schools compete in 100 metres boys, 100 metres girls, 4×100 metres Relay Boys, 4×100 metres Relay Girls and 4×100 meters mixed relay, as part of activities marking the launch of SamKay Sports Academy.

In his welcome address, the Founder of Samkay Athletics Academy of Nigeria, Dr. Kola Oredipe, said the aim of launching the programme was to add value to what the state government was doing in the sporting sector as well as to give a platform to the young and promising athletes to discover their talents.

Dr Oredipe said as an active athlete from a tender age all through his academic odyssey, he participated in and won two track and field games, noting that Samkay Sports Academy was to also catch them young, scout and give them the needed training to excel.

He acknowledged that Bayelsa youths are talented in various sporting activities, stressing the need for a platform and atmosphere to enable them to excel stating that it’s the desire of Samkay Sports Academy.

The Media Aide to Governor Diri also said the desire of Samkay Athletics Academy was to nurture young athletes who would make fortunes from track and field events as well as make the state, and nation proud.

He said the academy will be visiting schools, community to community to catch them young and groom them for the future. He also appreciated the state ministry of sports for the support, the schools that participated for making themselves available and the state athletic association for the opportunity to participate in the journey of bringing youths to stardom.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Justice Bonny Ayah, lauded the founder of the sports academy for the lofty idea and the sacrifice of establishing Samkay Athletics Academy as well as the management for the sense of direction and genuine attempt to pursue athletics to the pinnacle.

Justice Ayah, who is also the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, described athletics as a money-spinning industry and charged youths to take advantage of Samkay Athletics Academy to better their lot.

Also, the Director of Sports, Sir Braveman Wodu, lauded the founder of Samkay Athletics Academy for the initiative saying the government will continue to adopt a catch-them-young approach to scout for budding talents in secondary schools.

On his part, State Chairman of Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr Peter Singabele, identified Samkay Sports Academy as one of the many ways that serves as a platform to identify talents to represent the State in local, national and international competitions.

Dr Singabele, also submitted that while the state is trying to bring out the best potential in the students, their educational careers will be guarded jealously.

In a vote of thanks, the Chairman of the organizing committee of the event, Mr Alabo Datonye, appreciated all those who made the launch of Samkay Athletics possible, especially the Ministry of Sports Development and the participating schools.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng