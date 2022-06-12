Champion Newspapers Limited
Democracy Day: Let’s unite for a better nation, Glo charges Nigerians

By Peter
Telecommunication solutions provider, Globacom,  has urged Nigerians to unite and pursue peace and equity in order to steer the country to higher heights.

The company which made the call   in a press statement in celebration of the country’s 23rd anniversary of the return to democracy added that  Nigerians ought  to use the occasion commit to work for peace, unity and progress in the country.

Said Globacom, “Nigerians need to come together irrespective of differences in tribe and religion, to work for  the achievement of greatness in a peaceful and secure atmosphere”.

According to Globacom, “keeping the country united is a great way to honour the heroes of our democracy. Nigerians should, therefore, tap into the power of diversity inherent in the country by joining hands to sustain the territorial integrity of the country at all costs ”.

The company averred  that there could never be development in the absence of peace and unity, and challenged Nigerians who are known to be a vibrant, diligent and hardworking people to continue to uphold a positive image of the country anywhere they find themselves across the globe.

Globacom also admonished them  to support all levels of government in the country to improve the quality of life of every citizen and improve their access to  the much needed dividends of democracy.

The company  reiterated its commitment  to the  empowerment of its subscribers and Nigerians at large with the provision of world-class telecommunication products and services and unlimited opportunities.

 

