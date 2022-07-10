Delta 2022: Dare unveils NSF Mascot

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has today unveiled the Mascot ‘Logo” for the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Delta 2022” with the Team “Uniting Nigeria, Inspiring New Generation”.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare at the unveiling ceremony which was held at the Delta State Government House Asaba, described the festival as a national event whose cardinal objective is to promote the socio -cultural integration of our country with the purpose of enhancing national unity.

He commended the Delta State Government and its good people for their resilience in Sports which has earned them the top position in the country having won the Festival seven times since its inception in 1973.

The Minister reiterated the Ministry’s confidence in the human and material resources of the State to host a sterling festival, adding that with the unveiling of the Mascot today, “there is an assurance that the State is fully prepared not only to host the festival but to also ensure that it suffers no set back”

According to him, “When Delta won the hosting right we were pleased because we know they have the resources and human capacity it takes to put up a sterling sports festival. The State was prepared to host the event in the best possible way and it was also an assurance that our National Sports Festival will not suffer another set back”.

While restating the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s unflinching support and commitment to the development of sports in the country, Dare urged Delta State Government not to backslide on its onslaught in Sports, adding that the unveiling of the Mascot is a land mark achievement aimed at giving the festival the ambiance and midas touch required for an event promising to be a huge success.

Earlier in his speech, the Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Main Organizing Committee (MOC) of the Game, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar disclosed that the National Sports Festival is being hosted by the State for the first time

Represented by the Director, National Sports Festival and Para Sports (NSF& PS) and Secretary, Main Organising Committee (MOC), Mr Peter Nelson, he stated that

the Main and Local Organizing Committee of the Games are made up of competent and experienced persons who will drive the preparation for the Games, noting that they have been working assiduously to ensure a hitch free and smooth hosting of the event

He assured that the Ministry was fully commitment to ensuring the success of the event and therefore urged the State Government and other stakeholders to continue to collaborate towards ensuring a hitch-free festival.

In his remarks, the Delta State Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa pledged the State Government’s commitment towards hosting the most memorable sports festival in the country.

“Delta State has always come out best, both in playing and hosting the game of Sports and with the spectacular hosting of the Asaba 2018 Continental game which earned us global accolade in our facilities, we will put in our best to ensure that superiority is retained in the country”, he said

The Governor commended the present administration for its commitment to the development of sports in Nigeria and therefore called on the Ministry not to relent in its support and effort towards the success of the Festival.

