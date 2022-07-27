Deadline for 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year entries extended to August 5

Submission for the 8th edition on the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has been extended. The 2022 edition submission will now close on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Speaking on the decision to extend the deadline, The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan said the decision to extend the deadline was taken to encourage more participations from teachers who have been asking for additional time for submission of their entries.

Morgan noted that the 8th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative is opened to all secondary school teachers currently teaching in Nigeria stating that the competition remains an effective intervention program geared towards improving teachers’ status and the education sector in Nigeria.

She stated that eligible teachers interested in participating in the competition are to log on to www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com to complete their application online. Alternatively, they can download the form and send the completed form via email to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com.

She reiterated the commitment of the company to reward teachers stating that the overall winner for the competition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of 6.5 million Naira, and capacity development training while his/her school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory worth 20 million Naira.

“The first runner-up of the competition will equally receive a trophy and a total sum of 1,500,000 Naira, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and a total sum of 1,250,000 Naira. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of 500,000 Naira each”, she added.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative was established in 2015 and is funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.