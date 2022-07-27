FG CANVASES STATES, PRIVATE SECTOR’s SUPPORT IN ADDRESSING HOUSING DEFICIT

BY AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

In an effort to address housing deficit in the country, federal government has called on the support of the state governments and the private sector to achieve the feat.

The federal government made the call through the Director, Planning, Research & Statistics, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Olajide Ode-Martins, at the ongoing 11th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Sokoto.

Ode-Martins noted that the Federal Government would vitally need the full participation and collaboration of the State Governments and Private Sector in increasing the stock of affordable housing to Nigerians.

According to him, “the theme of the Meeting presupposes that Federal Government alone cannot address the gap in the housing development across the country which brings to focus the fact that, State Governments and the Private Sectors are critical stakeholders that have to collaborate effectively towards addressing the housing challenges by bringing to the forefront desirable strategies to increase the stock of affordable houses to Nigerians”.

In a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Lands, Housing, Survey and Urban Planning, Engr. Ahmed Moyi Tambuwal, said that provision of affordable shelter is a basic necessity for everyone.

He said ” We are all aware that, Shelter is a basic necessity to every citizen. Such shelter must be affordable while at the same time meets globally acceptable standards. It is critical to family security, child upbringing and economic growth,”

Tambuwal noted also that the absence of shelter renders the society vulnerable to precarious situations and backwardness.

While drawing the attention of the participants to the importance of the theme of this year’s council, the Permanent Secretary pointed out the importance of collective contribution in tackling the housing challenges in the Country, stating that every contribution no matter how small it might be would be important

In a statement signed by the head, press and public relations, Blessing Lere-Adams, he disclosed that the Sokoto State government would willingly provide land and other requirements to interested developers in the built industry who might be willing to partner with the state in the provision of housing for the citizens.

The four day meeting has the theme “Housing Our People by All Governments and All Our People.

This annual meeting of stakeholders in the built industry is being organized by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as part of it’s statutory mandate.

The meeting is significant as stakeholders in the housing sector have the opportunity to gather, brainstorm, share ideas, identify challenges in the sector and adopt policies that will impact on moving the sector forward in the delivery of affordable houses to Nigerians.

Participants at the meeting included ; State Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, General Managers of Housing Corporations, Surveyor -Generals, Professional/Regulatory Agencies in the housing sector and other stakeholders in the built industry.