Day of the African Child 2023: Mbah  celebrates children

.. pledges digital revolution for Enugu children

By Cosmas Chukwu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to accelerated development programmes and digital revolution for Enugu children.

Dr. Mbah said it was the priority of the state government under him to initiate and pursue policies that would avail the children of the state the requisite environment to actualise their potential and enjoy the benefits of childhood.

Governor Mbah gave the assurances in a statement to commemorate the Day of the African Child 2023 themed “The Rights of the Child in the Digital Environment”.

“The 2023 theme of the Day of the African Child is in tandem with our agenda for the children of Enugu State.

“We are not only committed to taking head-on those impediments that hinder Enugu children from enjoying their full rights as outlined by the 1959 United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child, the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Child’s Rights and Responsibility Law of Enugu State, our Cut-off early child learning programme will also expose Enugu children to quality digital and vocational education, which they need to thrive in the contemporary and future global economy and its attendant competition.

“We are committed to making education not only attractive, qualitative, free and compulsory for every child, we will make digital and vocational education compulsory for every child and the youth to equip them for the emerging Enugu and global economies.

“We want to ensure that they are able to easily fit into the world of robotic science, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, mechatronics, e-commerce and Fintech that would give them an edge over others” Mbah stated.

He wished Enugu and African children a happy 2023 Day of the African Child.