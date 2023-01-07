DAY NIGERIAN WORKERS HAILED DEDICATED COLLEAGUE AFTER EXIT

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

It is no longer new that some civil servants show nonchalant attitude to their work, especially when they are not under strict supervision by their superiors in their various offices. This attitude is mostly exhibited amongst the federal government staff, as some of these staff even say, “whether we go to office or not , our salary must come”.

This attitude to work, though not the same on the side of the private organisations staff and pressure group, but the extent of dedication to duties differ from one individual to another. While some staff are naturally good and committed to their jobs in any place of assignment, others are exceptionally lazy and show nonchalant attitude to work. Which ever part one choose to take, there is always a reward, either in the negative or positive way. Sometimes, some workers are honoured while in service, as others received their reward after their exit by retirement or death.

Late comrade Dan Akpan, a loyal and hardworking staff of the Niger’s Labour Congress (NLC) Abuja, was among those workers who were celebrated for their dedication to duties and humanitarian services during their service to the nation.

The departed staff, whose sad event happened towards the end of last year, was honoured by colleagues and well wishers at the labour house in Abuja.

While some workers described him as humility personified, others called him a unique Nigerian worker.

For his good work, the leadership of NLC charged its workers on dedication to duty and impacting positively on humanity for them to be celebrated both in their life time and in death.

The president of NLC, Ayuba Wabba who gave the charge at the Day of Tribute to late comrade Akpan Dan in Abuja, said there is reward in dedication to duty and doing what is right and just all the time.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the attitude of some workers to their jobs, saying such behaviour does not add value to the organisations that they serve.

He described late comrade Akpan Dan as a committed, dedicated, reliable, dependable and God fearing worker, saying he would be missed by not only the organised labour, but by all who came in contact with him.

The NLC president urged the immediate family of late Akpan to take solace in the fact that deaths is a necessary end and it comes when it will come.

He further charged them to emulate the good and rewarding step of their father, while praying God to receive the soul of the departed “Nigerian worker”.

Wabba used the forum to caution organisations that continue to play with the lives of the retirees by not paying them their pension, to desist from the act, or face the action of the congress.

The NLC president said it is criminal by not paying retirees after serving their country for years before retirement, stating that the congress is ever ready to tackle any pension organisation that fails to do the needful about retirees.

On his part, the former General Secretary of the congress, comrade John Odah said the late comrade Akpan lived a life worthy of emulation and urged his colleagues to follow the step and be celebrated both in life and death.

He enjoined the immediate family of the deceased to accept his death as an act of God and uphold the legacy of their father.

Speaking also, the chairman of the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) Abuja chapter, Joseph Agi said the late Akpan was a friend to all labour correspondents, saying that he would be missed by his colleagues.