Dana pharmaceuticals extends celebration of triple products to Minna

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

After the celebration of its triple products that included, 27 years of Paradana in Nigeria, the launch of DanaCee, Vitamin C syrup and Ferrodan Plus capsules, at Soprom Hotel and Suites, in Onitsha, Anambra State, Dana Pharmaceuticals was said to have on 27th January 2024, repeated same celebration at Minna, Niger State capital.

The manager, sales/marketing, Mr. Malachy Omondia, made this disclosure to newsmen in Onitsha, adding that Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, is a part of Dana Group of companies, and one of the foremost infusions and pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Nigeria.

“Dana Group is an established

name in the country with visible presence for over 41 years starting

with pharmaceuticals and with the company’s motto of “a Commitment to Healthcare”

in mind, and one of the best technologies in hand, Dana Pharmaceuticals is devoted to the

production and marketing of genuine quality and effective products that are offered at the most affordable prices nationwide.

” The existing product range includes generic formulations (tablets, capsules and syrups) and intravenous infusion fluids. “Unwavering commitment to healthcare at affordable prices” is the organization’s mission as mentioned by the Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Mr. Gautam Hathiramani.

“Dana Pharmaceuticals flagship brands include Danacid Tablets/Suspension, Paradana Tablets, Ferrodan Capsules, XPEL Cough Expectorant, LAM Suspension and leading range of Intravenous fluids have become leaders in their respective

categories.

“Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, a prominent force in the Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturing

sector, joyfully commemorates three significant milestones, illustrating its steadfast dedication

to health, longevity, and innovation for progress almost four decades into operation.

“We proudly added to their paediatric care segment – DanaCee, a delightful Vitamin C syrup meticulously crafted for young taste buds. Engineered to transform wellness into an enjoyable experience, DanaCee is a flavourful supplement for children. Brimming with the essential goodness of Vitamin C, DanaCee ensures that children receive vital nutrients with a smile.

“Our commitment to

children’s health inspired the creation of a supplement that not only bolsters their immune

systems but also makes nutrition enjoyable. DanaCee is offered in a child friendly orange flavor,

making it an exciting addition to daily routines,” affirms Bharat V, Country Head.

“As Dana Pharmaceuticals marks these milestones, the company extends its gratitude to the millions of Nigerians who have consistently chosen Paradana® as their preferred analgesic painkiller. The company also expresses appreciation to patrons, medical professionals, distributors, and partners for their unwavering support in the value chain of healthcare delivery.

“The triple celebration stands as a testament to Dana Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to advancing pharmaceutical care, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and maintaining uncompromising quality standards over the past decades,” he stated.

He recalled that as part of corporate social responsibility

efforts, that DANA Pharmaceuticals donated Paradana formulations, Danacid tablets, LAM, XPEL and

CPM Syrups in June 2021 during the Covid19 pandemic to the Lagos State Government, Ministry

of Health, Ikeja.

“It is a small gesture that we came forward with in efforts to curb the spread of the virus,” he hinted.