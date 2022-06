Daddy Prince Ben Ukadike ,First Music Album Launch held in Lagos

L-r …Assistant Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) Rev Uche Ukasanya, Host Artist Chairman Ben Auto Entertainment, Daddy Prince Ben Ukadike (daddy B ) Wife of the Assistant Lagos District (AG) Mrs Chika Ukasanya , during the First Music Album Launch Daddy prince Ben –Ukadike held at AGC ikeja in Lagos on 12/6/2022.

L-r… Former Presbyter Lagos District Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) , Rev Peter Againpuye, his wife Rev(Mrs.) Dinah Againpuye; Assistant Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) Rev Uche Ukasanya; his wife Mrs Chika Ukasanya; Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) , Rev Joseph Okafor.

L-r… Mr Stephen Ukadike ,his wife Mrs Grace and their Children.

L-r… Barrister Ifeanyi Ezeogba; Chairman Ben Auto Entertainment, Daddy Prince Ben Ukadike (daddy B Sings) his wife Mrs. Omotayo; Sir Emma Emechebe his wife Lady Nkiru.

L-r… Former Second Vice President Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Barrister Monday Onyekachi Ubani, with his wife Lady Faustina.

L-r…Prof Nkeiru Odunukwe; Engr Harrison Elekwa and his wife Dr (Mrs) Elekwa.

L-r… Host Artist Chairman Ben Auto Entertainment, Daddy Prince Ben Ukadike (daddy B ) addressing the audience , former Presbyter Lagos District Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) , Rev Peter Againpuye,, his wife Rev ( Mrs.) Dinah Againpuye; during the First Music Album Launch Daddy prince Ben –Ukadike held at AGC ikeja in Lagos on 12/6/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society