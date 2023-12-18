Customers get amazing discounts on smartphones in Glo Green December Offer

Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has announced a massive price slash on some Samsung smartphones in its Yuletide offer tagged Glo Green December.

The data solutions company said in a press statement that it was collaborating with top rated device manufacturers to consolidate its front line position as the one-stop shop for smart devices and gadgets.

According to the company, the discounts are available on Samsung devices including SAMSUNG S23 FE 128+8 which has been reduced from N636,000 to N599,000; SAMSUNG S23 FE 256+8 from N692,000 to N649,000; SAMSUNG A24 128+4 from N266,200 to N225,000; SAMSUNG A24 128+6 from N283,300 to N250,000 and SAMSUNG A04e 32+3 from N95,000 to N90,000.

In the same vein, SAMSUNG A04e 64+3 now goes for N100,000 from N105,000; SAMSUNG A34 126+6 is N350,000 instead of N388,000; SAMSUNG A54 128+8 from N493,000 to N450,000 and SAMSUNG A54 256+8 from N529,000 to N480,000.

Similarly, customers who wish to upgrade their style can buy iTel A70 and other original devices from Gloworld outlets where they can also gain access to detailed information on device finance and after sales support.

In addition to these, customers will enjoy up to 18GB data bonus for six months on each of their preferred devices. The price reductions are applicable only when customers buy from Gloworld outlets across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Globacom disclosed that it was committed to ensuring that its customers have unfettered access to their desired hand-held devices at highly competitive prices. Payments for the devices can also be staggered according to the terms and conditions provided by the telecommunications giant.