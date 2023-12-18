Agric Ministry call for better procurement practices for enhance growth.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has called for the introduction of good procurement practices in the country to enhance economic development and sustainability.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe made the call at a One Day Workshop on Public Procurement, organized by the Ministry in collaboration with Messrs. AAA Integrated and Dynamic Works Ltd; at Edo House, Abuja.

Dr. Umakhihe, who was represented by the Director, Human Resources Management, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Alade noted that the workshop with the theme, “Enhancing the values of Public Procurement in the Agricultural Sector” was to achieve value for money, with clear manifestations in enhanced human welfare and improved economic growth.

He recalled that while presenting the 2024 budget tagged “Budget of Renewed Hope” to the National Assembly, President Tinubu made it clear that his top priorities were Nigeria’s national defense and internal security, local job creation, macro-economic stability, investment, environment optimization, human capital development, poverty reduction and social security.

Dr. Umakhihe pointed out that virtually all the priorities mentioned above, are directly linked to the agriculture sector and added that most of the Ministry’s activities and programmes are being carried out in form of goods, works and services, which are procurement in nature.

He stated that it was imperative that “we all keep abreast of the latest developments in the procurement process towards a seamless and efficient delivery of the goals and objectives of the Agriculture sector.”

Speaking further, the Permanent Secretary revealed that prior to the enactment of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, procurement activities in Nigeria were being carried out through financial regulations with inadequate procurement processes.

He pointed out that procurement processes starts with the assessment of needs and moves to the bidding process, award of contracts, contract management and final payment, noting that the essence was to achieve value for money, with clear manifestations in enhanced human welfare and improved growth.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director Procurement Department, Mr. Sunday Adebomi gave a brief background of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) highlighting what led to setting up the Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligent Unit (BMPIU) known as Due Process in 2001.

According to him, “it was to implement the Federal Government’s Public Procurement Reform Policy aimed at minimizing flagrant abuses of known rules, processes and standards in the award and execution of public sector contracts in Nigeria”.

He also stated the objectives of establishing the Bureau of Public Procurement included; harmonizing existing government policies and practices, ensuring probity, accountability and transparency in the procurement process, establish pricing standards and benchmarks amongst others.

Those who attended the event included directors of department, heads of units, chief executive officers/director generals of agencies and Institutes under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

In a related development, the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, IITA has bidden warm farewell to Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The farewell dinner organized by the Institute was to honour the Permanent Secretary, a former board member for his immense contributions to IITA.

Speaking during the farewell dinner, the Institute’s Director, Dr. Simeon Ehui, stated that no Nigerian government representative on the board of the Institute made the contributions. Dr. Umakhihe made during his tenure.

He pointed out that Dr. Umakhihe‘s tenure as the board saw quick resolutions of challenges like financial matters in terms of Nigerian government statutory contributions to IITA, especially as it concluded CGIAR agenda, CGIAR Integration Framework Agreement, IITA Revised Bylaws and the Unified Governance Review issues, where IITA had to take pertinent decisions in arriving at amicable resolutions for the benefit of the Institute.

Responding, Dr. Umakhihe, expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the Institute for honouring him.

He reiterated his commitment towards improving the livelihood of the good people of Nigeria wherever he found the opportunity to offer his service.