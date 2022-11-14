Court nullifies A/Ibom APC guber primary

The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has nullified the All Progressives Congress governorship primary conducted on May 26, 2022, and ordered that fresh governorship primary within 14 days.

Delivering judgment on Monday, November 14, 2022, the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke, also disqualified the governorship candidate of the party, Akanimo Udofia, from participating in the primary, saying that he was not a member of the APC in the state.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC not to recognise him (Akan Udofia) nor accept him as candidate according to section 77 sub-section 3 of the Electoral Act.