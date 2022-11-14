Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Court nullifies A/Ibom APC guber primary

People & Power
By Editor
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has nullified the All Progressives Congress governorship primary conducted on May 26, 2022, and ordered that fresh governorship primary within 14 days.

Delivering judgment on Monday, November 14, 2022, the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke, also disqualified the governorship candidate of the party, Akanimo Udofia, from participating in the primary, saying that he was not a member of the APC in the state.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC not to recognise him (Akan Udofia) nor accept him as candidate according to section 77 sub-section 3 of the Electoral Act.

Continue Reading
Editor 8447 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

2023: Peter Obi playing games, can’t win the presidential…

Tinubu flags off presidential campaign in Jos

Nothing is too difficult to accomplish for Nigerians if…

Solomon Uchenna Wining elected as the President, Chairman of…

1 of 640