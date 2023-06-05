Court admits results for 8 fresh states as evidence tendered by Obi, LP

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, has admitted as evidence, election results from eight states tendered by the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, in pursuance of his case.

The Labour Party last Friday, tendered results from a total of six states as they agreed to challenge election results in 18 States out of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In Mondays proceedings, Counsel for LP, Ben Anichebe (SAN) started the proceeding before handing over to Valerie Aringe (SAN), as they tendered additional results from eight states including Ebonyi, Nassarawa, Delta, Kaduna, Imo, Ondo, Sokoto and Kogi states

The documents mainly Forms EC8A, election results from polling units were admitted as exhibits to be used to establish their alleged riggings and other malpractices during the election.

Breakdown of the fresh exhibits showed that forms EC8A were admitted in 13 Local Governments Areas (LGAs) of Ebonyi, 13 LGAs of Nassarawa, 25 LGAs of Delta, 23 LGAs of Kaduna, 27 LGAs of Imo, 18 LGAs of Ondo, 7 LGAs of Sokoto and 21 LGAs in Kogi State.

Counsels for the respondents, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu and Shetimma and the All Progressives Congress all opposed the admissibility of the documents.

Presiding Justice of the Court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani after admitting all the documents as exhibits, adjourned till Tuesday June 6 for further hearing.