Convention: PDP Govt drill Ayu, Anyanwu

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

With barely 10 days to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s national convention, governors elected on the platform of the party, Wednesday held a close door meeting with former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu and former House of Representatives member, Sam Anyanwu.

While Ayu has since emerged as consensus candidate for the chairmanship position, Anyanwu will still contest the position of the National Secretary alongside Okey Muo-Aroh from Anambra state.

The meeting which held at the Akwa Ibom State governor’s lodge, had in attendance all the governors including Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ahmed Fintiri (Adamawa) Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi). Two governors that were absent include Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Samuel Ortom

An official of the PDP Governors’ Forum who pleaded anonymity said the meeting is not unconnected with the heat generated by the collapse of consensus arrangement particularly in the South-East.

According to him, “The governors are scared of the implication of going to the convention in crisis. When you see a position micro-zoned to a region or state and a consensus cannot be reached, then there is a problem. This is what the governors want to deal with.”

Rising from the meeting which lasted about 4 hours, chairman of the PDP governors forum and Governor of Sokoto state, Tambuwal while briefing the press said, “We have just finished our meeting where we received briefings from the convention planning/organizing committee, the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, that we are on course and by the grace of God, they have almost concluded every arrangement and plan for a very successful, free and fair convention for the PDP coming up on the 30th and 31st of this month.

“We are very grateful to the convention planning committee and other sub-committees for the work they are doing. We are optimistic that PDP is going to come out more united from this convention and much more ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians can realize their aspirations and we shall continue to deepen our democracy and work together as democrats for greater Nigeria.

“The work for the convention is in progress for us to have a successful, hitch-free and peaceful convention.”

When asked if the presence of Ayu and Senator Anyanwu was an indication of a tacit endorsement by the governors, Tambuwal said, “No, no, no. They came for a private discussion with one or two governors. They had their private discussions and left. Thank you.”

Earlier, 33 aspirants for various party offices went through screening. Positions such as National Chairman, National Treasurer, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary and National Legal Adviser are unopposed but offices of Deputy National Chairman North and South, National Secretary, National Publicity Secretary, National Youth Leader and National Women Leader are up for contest.

Chairman Screening Committee, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN while briefing the press shortly before the commencement of the screening said the committee is mandated to screen everyone according to the guidelines and not based on micro-zoning.

“Anybody appearing before us, so long as the person has obtained the form and it has been accepted will be screened in accordance with our guidelines.

“I am delighted at the opportunity to witness and participate in this epoch-making event of inauguration Ceremony of Members of the Screening Committee of our great Party, the People’s Democratic Party.

“As you are well aware, the Screening Committee is charged with the responsibility of Screening aspirants for national officers of the party for the National Convention of our party. This assignment is crucial to the success of our Party, as it signals the beginning of the process of electing credible Nigerians to steer the affairs of our Party.

“I dare say that Nigerians have been waiting for a moment like this where committed democrats with proven record of service to the Party and country will emerge and be elected to usher in a new lease of life in our party politics. Nigerians have been yearning for the kind of political leadership and governance that our party has overtime provided for the country. The screening process for the election of the National officers of our party marks the beginning of our collective efforts to once more, bestow credible and effective leadership for the country at all levels. We cannot afford to fail!

“We are conscious of the expectation of members of our party especially the aspirants to the various elective positions for a free, fair credible and transparent process. We therefore assure you that we shall not only be guided by these ideals in the discharge of our duty, but also, be meticulous in the observance of our party Guidelines, the Constitution of our great party and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Let the end this short address by reiterating that we know the enormity of the task our party has assigned to us and pledge that we shall be fair to all and be free from external influences and dictates. We shall justify the confidence reposed in us and deliver on our mandate in the best interest of our country.”

