Convention: APC Screens NWC, chairmanship aspirants Tuesday

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Screening Sub-Committee has fixed Tuesday for the screening of the aspirants for the National Working Committee and Chairmanship positions.

In an invitation signed by the Secretary of the Screening Committee, Barr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Otagburuagu, the aspirants will be screened in two batches at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro-Abuja.

The invitation reads:

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR the Chairman and Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, CFR, the Co-Chairman of the APC 2022 National Convention Screening Committee, hereby invites all the Aspirants to the Screening Excercise scheduled as follows:

“Tuesday 22nd March 2022, Screening of National Chairman and other National Working Committee Aspirants

“Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, Screening of Aspirants into the Zonal offices.”

The screening which was earlier scheduled for last Saturday could not hold and the party offered no explanation.

However, sources available to our reporter said the party was working on reducing acrimony which is expected from the screening as a result of zoning arrangement which has not gone down well with some aspirants who are not from the North Central. The party is also working on consensus arrangement.

