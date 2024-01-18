Conducive environment: Kambari seeks collaboration, effective service delivery

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The staff of the Ministry of Environment have been urged to work in harmony with the management and adhere strictly to the code and ethics of the ministry in order to facilitate the attainment of its mandate.

The newly deployed permanent secretary of the ministry, Adam Mahamud Kambari who made the call when he assumed office as the new permanent secretary of the ministry in Abuja yesterday said, with effective collaboration, communication and good working relationship, the ministry will achieve the mandate set for it.

He said he would work with the ministers of the Environment to bring about meaningful and sustainable development to the environment sector, while commending the ministers for their achievements in the ministry.

The permanent secretary also used the medium to express appreciation to President Bola Tinunu and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for the trust and confidence bestowed on him to take on the assignment as Permanent Secretary.

“I sincerely pledge my absolute loyalty and commitment to our fatherland while counting on the support and cooperation of the Management and staff to effectively deliver on the mandate of the Ministry.

“As we embark on this journey together, I want to commend the incredible work that has been done by each and every one of you under visionary leadership of the Honourable Minister.

“This Ministry has had a rich history of achievements and legacies and I am committed to building upon them.

“I am optimistic that the cordial working relationship I had with the staff and management of the Service Welfare Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation would be the same or even better in the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“I will be committed to playing my role in executing the Ministerial Performance Bond for the Presidential Priorities and Deliverables (2023-2027) signed with Mr. President as well as ensuring the alignment of the activities of the Ministry with the 6 Pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP25) for high impact performance.

“This will entail a strong commitment to drive the full realization of the Digitization Policy of Government (Electronic Content Management System), the Human Resource Component of the IPPIS, Capacity Building/Talent Management, Performance Management, Innovation and Staff Welfare”.

Continuing, he said: “In the coming weeks, I will be engaging with each Department and Agencies under this Ministry to gain deeper understanding of the operations, challenges and opportunities. I am committed to fostering an environment that encourages open communication, where every staff feels heard and valued.

“I will welcome suggestions and advice on how to move the Ministry forward as we constructively engage with our strategic partners and critical stakeholders locally and internationally towards fulfilling the mandate of the Ministry.

“This can only be achieved when we work as a team and in strict adherence with the code of ethics and extant rules/regulations in the conduct of government business.

“I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead, and I am truly honoured to be part of such a talented and dedicated team.

“Let us unite in our common purpose, support one another and work tirelessly to achieve the extraordinary. I am confident that with your dedication and expertise, we will usher in a new era of success for this Ministry”.