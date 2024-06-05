Commission flags off planting of over 1m economic tree seedlings to curb environmental degradation in Plateau

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYYPADEC), has kick started planting of over one million economic tree variety to curtail environmental degradation in Plateau.

The commission belief tree planting will aid in restoring degraded lands and support renewal energy sources,improve

soil fertility and create new sustainable sources of income for the communities.

Managing Director of N-HYYPADEC, Alhaji. Abubakar Sadiq, made this known Wednesday during the occasion of world environment day 2024, held at Barkin-Ladi local government Secretariat, Plateau state.

He said the gesture of tree planting will be extended to other hydroelectric power producing states.

He revealed that the commission is committed to addressing ecological problems and dam overflows saying, dam overflows displaced million Nigerians.

“Dam overflows have led to deadly floods that have displaced millions of

Nigerians. I am sure that the deadly incidents of flood and

erosion that destabilised the country about two years ago are still fresh in our minds.

“In addition to the effects of dams, the deforestation required to create farmlands and other infrastructural developments has led to significant changes in

vegetation, contributing to desertification and other ecological challenges.”

The MD acknowledged as an organisation responsible for managing the ecological impact of hydroelectric power activities, “we are launching an ambitious project to establish a community tree nursery with the capacity to produce 1,000,000 seedlings of indigenous economic trees.

“This initiative aims at promoting

agroforestry practices,enhance biodiversity and support the livelihoods of local communities across the N-HYPPADEC states.”

The commissioner ministry of environment, climate change and minerals development, Peter Gwom said, all hands should be on deck to managed the issue of climate change.

According to him, Plateau State Government is working assiduously to ensure domestication of climate change policy, domestication of Federal Government environmental policy.

“We want to have an act, having a 10 year environmental plan on the Plateau so that it is not just having disconnected activity here but the state have a direction on how to deal with environmental issues.”

He noted the state is doing the urban draining of Jos and Bukuru metropolis, and we have started planting in wildlife park and were going to make sure the tree planting cut across the three senatorial zone of the state.

On how to ensure the sustainability of trees, the commissioner boreholes will be sank as they already had rangers on the site. “Were cooperating with the communities because we don’t just go and plant. Were speaking with the traditional rulers and stakeholders to give full cooperation in sustenance of the trees.

Speaking on the theme:” Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience, Muhammad Abdullahi stated that human activities is one of the major factor accelerating land degradation overtime.

The speaker who held from University of Jos, Anthony Nyong center for climate excellence revealed that 17 Northern states in which Plateau is inclusive have been identified as frontiers of degradation.

He challenged Nigerians to assimilate the culture of environmental preservation through tree planting.