Commendation Service of General Manager, NPA, Dame Late Pharm Ngozi Obikili held in Lagos

The children of Late Pharm Ngozi Stella Obikili , poses with Committee of friends .
Cross section of Committee of friends.
Cross section of the children during the Service of song.
Corps of General Manager, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) , Dame Late Pharm Ngozi Obikili been carried by the family members during the Commendation Service held at at Our Saviors Church ( Anglican Communion) TBS Lagos on 15/12/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
For a better society
—————————————————————–
Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.
Comments are closed.