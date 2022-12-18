Commendation Service of General Manager, NPA, Dame Late Pharm Ngozi Obikili held in Lagos

L-r… Bishop of Ife. ( Anglican Communion) The Rt Revd Olubunmi Akinlade with other priest at the Service of Songs held at harbor Point ,

L-r;.. Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie with Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa at the service,

Cross section of Members of the Pharmaceutical society of Nigeria (PFN) at the Service of Songs.

L-r …Nona Adimora, Dame Princess Karende- Egbuson . Nkiru Anumudu. Ebele Okezie–Akwiwu at the church service.

L-r… Engr Favour Okafor her husband Chairman · Chicason Group Of Companies Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor, at the Church Service.

Mrs Felicia Odunukwe, her husband Chairman of Colonades, Chief Charles Odunukwe at the Church service .

L-r… Barr. Ify Morah; Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu and Mrs. Uche Obi.

The children of Late Pharm Ngozi Stella Obikili , poses with Committee of friends .

Cross section of Committee of friends.

Cross section of the children during the Service of song.

Corps of General Manager, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) , Dame Late Pharm Ngozi Obikili been carried by the family members during the Commendation Service held at at Our Saviors Church ( Anglican Communion) TBS Lagos on 15/12/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline