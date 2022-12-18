Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Commendation Service of General Manager, NPA, Dame Late Pharm Ngozi Obikili held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
  L-r ...Children  of the Late Pharm  Ngozi Obikili  ,  Miss  Dabel  Obikili and her siblings  Singing at Commendation   Service   at Our Saviors  Church  ( Anglican Communion) TBS Lagos  on 15/12/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Bishop of Ife. ( Anglican Communion)   The Rt Revd Olubunmi   Akinlade with other priest at the Service of Songs held at harbor Point ,

 L-r;.. Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie  with Group  Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr.  (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa at the service,

Cross section of Members of the Pharmaceutical society of Nigeria (PFN) at the Service of Songs.

 L-r …Nona Adimora, Dame Princess Karende- Egbuson . Nkiru Anumudu. Ebele OkezieAkwiwu  at the church service.

L-r… Engr Favour Okafor her husband  Chairman · Chicason Group Of Companies Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor, at the Church Service.

Mrs  Felicia Odunukwe, her husband Chairman of Colonades, Chief Charles Odunukwe at the Church service .

L-r… Barr. Ify Morah; Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu  and Mrs. Uche Obi.

The children of Late Pharm  Ngozi  Stella Obikili  , poses with Committee of friends .

Cross section of Committee of friends.

Cross section of the children during the Service of song.

Corps of General Manager, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) , Dame  Late Pharm  Ngozi Obikili   been  carried by the family members during the Commendation   Service  held at at Our Saviors  Church  ( Anglican Communion) TBS Lagos  on 15/12/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8553 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Annual…

9th Edition of Owerri Provincial singing competition in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 16, 2022

Provost Cathedral church of Christ Marina ,Very Revd.…

1 of 250