Abiodun: Our social investment programme will employ over 40,000 people

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that no fewer than 40,000 indigenes of the state would be employed under the social investment programmes that he recently put in place by Executive Order.

Abiodun who made this known during the celebration of the 30th edition of the Iganmode Festival with the theme “Culture, Communal Security and Patriotism”, said that the social investment programme would also allow the state government put money in the pocket of the elderly and vulnerable.

“Just recently, I signed our Social Investment Executive order, this order is meant to allow us to intervene into the lives of our poor, elderly and vulnerable indigenes of the state.

“We know what the whole world is going through, we know what you are going through, we know that it is not important for us just to build roads, bridges, airports, it is important for us to also help our people with stomach infrastructure.

” That is why I have signed this Executive Order and we will be employing about 40,000 people to work with me in implementing this our social investment programme, that will allow us to directly be putting money in the pocket of our indigenes, our poor, out elderly, youths and our vulnerable,” he said.

Abiodun who also noted that his administration was determined to continue to make life more meaningful for the people, added that “we are determined to be the investors’ destination of choice, we are determined to continue to ensure that we encourage and create that enabling environment for people to come here to live, work and play”.

While noting that his administration remained committed to the upliftment of culture and tradition, the governor added that his administration has also continued to use culture and tradition to promote the identity of the state.

The governor who declared that the Iganmode Festival had continued to promote the culture and tradition of the Awori people and the state, said that the festival had also continued to be the rallying point for the promotion and development of the Aworiland.

Abiodun, however, used the event to call on the people of the state to go all out to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards and ensure they are not disenfranchised.

He also told them that they should vote and put the state in the hands of a responsible government.

In his remarks, the chairman of the festival and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, while acknowledging the contribution of Aworiland to the country, urges the people of Aworiland to obtain their PVCs and vote massively for his emergence at the 2023 general elections.

The Olota of Ota, Oba(Prof.) Abdulabir Obalanlege,.while noting that the 30th edition of the festival was fast becoming synonymous with the promotion and exhibition of the exquisite culture and ancestry of the Awori people, said that the event marked another milestone in the celebration of the cherished history and outstanding qualities of the the Awori people as unlimitedly great people with enviable ancestry, customs and traditions.

Oba Obalanlege while commending Governor Abiodun for his continued support for the celebration of the Iganmode Festival, said that the Aworiland is appreciative of the governor’s acceptance of the sons and daughters of the town in his administration, saying that “they will show appreciation through their votes in the general election”.

The monarch called on the people to take the business of politics seriously, while charging politicians to shun bigotry, hate speech and violence.

“Let us all take the business of politics very responsibly and seriously, we should respect one another and display maturity as we embark on 2023 electioneering campaign. We should shun bigotry, hate speech and eschew violence.

” We can only reap the dividends of democracy in an atmosphere of peace, you can only grow democracy when you have your permanent voter’s card, that is your license to hold government to account,” the Olota stated

Also speaking, the Special Guest of Honour and the APC Ogun West senatorial candidate, Senator Olamilekan Solomon, while assuring the people that his support for the festival would continue, said that the overall development of Aworiland remained paramount to him.

He promised to facilitate meaningful projects into Aworiland if voted as senator come 2023, thanking Governor Abiodun for his support.

